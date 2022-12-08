STATE COLLEGE – Through the first two quarters on Thursday, Penn State kept Indiana within arm’s reach behind a pesky defense and an opportunistic offense. But No. 4 Indiana saved its best basketball for the final two quarters as the Hoosiers used a second-half surge to secure a 67-58 win against Penn State in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten home opener.
“I thought we played a great first half, defensively, really locked down and had composure to disrupt their defensive sets,” Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said. “That third quarter crushed us. Our inability to score there, and they were getting easy buckets. The story of the game is field goal percentage.”
After a first half marred by 12 turnovers and inconsistent shooting, the Hoosiers shot 59.3% during the final two quarters to outscore the Nittany Lions, 41-29. Indiana only committed five turnovers in the second half.
Three Hoosiers tallied double-figure scoring efforts. Mackenize Holmes and Sydney Parrish, an Oregon transfer, scored 18 points apiece. Holmes also collected 10 rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil accumulated 11 points.
Lelani Kapinus paced the Nittany Lions with 15 points. The redshirt sophomore guard also wrangled eight rebounds. Makenna Marisa added 12 points, and Alexa Williamson ended with 10.
Penn State’s (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) defense overwhelmed Indiana early, forcing nine Hoosiers turnovers in the first quarter before causing another three in the second. Nittany Lion shooters scored 12 points off Indiana’s 12 first-half turnovers.
Marisa — Penn State’s leading scorer through the first 10 games — spearheaded the Nittany Lions’ scoring efforts early with 9 points through the first 20 minutes.
Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) led by 7 points early in the first before Penn State found a groove on offense. Kapinus jump started the Nittany Lions’ early push with a 3-pointer, and field goals by Shay Ciezki and Williamson further chipped away at the first-quarter deficit.
Alli Campbell connected from behind the arc to give Penn State an 18-16 lead with 8:29 left in the second quarter. Kapinus made a field goal two possessions later, giving the Nittany Lions a four-point advantage and prompting an Indiana timeout.
Penn State led 29-26 at halftime. Parrish connected on a 3-pointer with 6:05 to play in the third quarter to give Indiana its first lead, 35-34, since early in the second quarter. Penn State snapped a 3-minute scoring drought during the period when Chanaya Pinto registered points in the paint, but the Hoosiers outscored the Nittany Lions 16-2 over nearly six minutes.
No. 4 Indiana 67, Penn St. 58
INDIANA (10-0)
Holmes 8-12 2-3 18, Garzon 3-5 0-0 7, Moore-McNeil 3-4 4-4 11, Parrish 7-13 2-2 18, Scalia 3-12 0-0 7, Meister 1-2 0-0 2, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Sandvik 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 27-51 8-9 67
PENN ST. (7-3)
Williamson 4-4 2-3 10, Campbell 3-8 0-0 8, Ciezki 3-11 0-1 6, Kapinus 5-13 4-4 15, Marisa 5-18 1-2 12, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Camden 0-3 0-0 0, Cash 0-2 0-0 0, Pinto 3-5 1-2 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 8-12 58
Indiana 16 10 22 19 — 67
Penn St. 15 14 11 18 — 58
3-Point Goals: Indiana 5-15 (Garzon 1-1, Moore-McNeil 1-2, Parrish 2-4, Scalia 1-7, Sandvik 0-1), Penn St. 4-22 (Campbell 2-5, Ciezki 0-4, Kapinus 1-5, Marisa 1-5, Camden 0-3). Assists: Indiana 20 (Moore-McNeil 7), Penn St. 14 (Marisa 4). Fouled Out: Indiana Garzon.
Rebounds: Indiana 37 (Holmes 10), Penn St. 31 (Kapinus 8).