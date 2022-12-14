The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Wednesday night for their third straight win.
Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10 games (7-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots made 23 saves to win his third straight start.
Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer.
Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.
The Canadiens finally solved Talbot at 8:05 of the third as Dach glided into the slot and converted a pass from Jake Evans for his fifth to send the partisan Montreal crowd into a frenzy.
Dvorak made it a one-goal game when he beat Talbot on a delayed penalty call with 6:48 remaining for his sixth.
That was as close as the Canadiens could get.
Wild 4, Red Wings 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year for the Wild.
Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his record to 6-4-1. Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to eight games with a second-period goal for the Wild, who earned their third straight win.
Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg made just his second start in net this year and sixth NHL start of his career Wednesday.
The Red Wings pulled Hellberg with just over three minutes remaining in the third period but couldn’t break through with the extra attacker. Minnesota’s Ryan Reaves missed an empty netter after Hellberg was pulled.
Wednesday’s loss was the fourth in a row for Detroit.