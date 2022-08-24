Strong men and women can prove their strength this weekend in Trevorton. Heath’s Gym is hosting its fourth annual Community Day event on Saturday, with the Strongman Challenge at the forefront.
“We just love seeing all the different competitors of all different shapes and sizes competing — you really never know who will win,” said gym owner Sherry Heath. “Every challenge has different advantages and it always comes down to the wire. and it’s not always the biggest guy that wins.”
After last year’s success, the competition will again feature a women’s division as well. Last year, four women took on the challenges, and this year the staff expects more.
Competitors of all ages are invited to compete in the feats of strength. Last year, that included a log toss, uphill fireman’s carry, tire flip, dumbbell carry, Jeep pull, seated weight pulley and deadlift.
“We get strongmen of all ages and backgrounds — from high school football players, to military men, to workers who build strength through their trade. You never know which competitor will take the title of Heath’s Gym ‘Lunk,’” said Heath.
The Strongman Challenge is open to everyone. The cost is $20 to register, which includes a Strongman T-Shirt. Winners will be vying for unique, handmade metal trophies and a gym membership.
The Strongman Challenge is part of Heath’s Gym Community Day. The festival starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday with vendors, food and games. Heath’s Gym Dance Crew will perform at 4 p.m. The Strongman Challenge starts at 5. At 8:30 p.m., the dancers of Heath’s Gym Dance Crew will kick off the Glow Dance Party.
The event is open to the public. More vendors are welcome. Proceeds will benefit the Heath’s Gym Dance Crew dancers performing on Broadway this December.
Find more information at facebook.com/HeathsBodyShop.