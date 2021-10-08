n WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
Katlyn Elizabeth Brady has been named Outstanding Senior for September. She is the daughter of Christopher and Kay Brady.
Her school activities include band, theatre, choir and National Honor Society.
She is a volunteer at the Scratching Post Cat Cafe.
Katlyn plans to attend college majoring in political science.
Madelyn Laine Ross has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for September. She is the daughter of Robert and Miranda Ryder.
Her school involvement includes student council and soccer.
She is a referee for AYSO, travel soccer, and helps coach the junior high girls soccer team. She also does volunteer work for her church and is employed as a kennel assistant at Warrior Run PetCare.
Her awards and achievements include Honor Roll and being captain of the soccer team.
Madelyn will attend Pittsburgh University majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish.
Kaelyn R. Watson has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for September. She is the daughter of Gregory and Nicole Watson.
Her school involvement includes student council, Defender Pride Club, National Honors Society Historian, Class of 2022 Historian, varsity golf, varsity softball, Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley (BLSV).
Her community involvement includes WAC Church Youth Group, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church member, travel softball, volunteer softball and basketball coach. She is employed by Wagging Tail Coffee Co. Her awards and achievements include Varsity Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, Distinguished Honor Roll, Varsity Softball Letter, Varsity Golf Letter, Building Leader of the Susquehanna Valley, National Honors Society, PA State Flaming Foliage representative.
Kaelyn will attend either Pennsylvania State University Park or Mansfield University majoring in chemical engineering or forensic science.
Connor Joseph Kertsmar has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for September. He is the son of Joseph and Marcie Kertsmar.
He is employed by Dynamic Spray Foam/Insulation.
Connor plans to enter the military and upon completion become a police officer or attend college for engineering.