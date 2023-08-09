WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Medical Imaging Club recently selected Tiffany Shaffer, a radiographic technologist for Evangelical Community Hospital, as its Preceptor of the Year.
The award was presented during a ceremony on July 26.
Clinical preceptors are employees of the clinical sites where radiography students gain hands-on experience.
To graduate from Penn College and sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certifying exam, radiography students must complete more than 1,500 hours of training in clinical settings.
“The clinical preceptors are an important part of our students’ education,” said Christine L. Eckenrod, director of the college’s radiography program, explaining that they help to assess progress as students obtain clinical competencies and gain crucial clinical experiences in medical imaging.
“I couldn’t thank you enough for the support you’ve given us these past two years,” Medical Imaging Club President Kas F. Kondash, of Millheim, told Shaffer during the ceremony. Kondash graduated with an associate degree in radiography on Aug. 5. “Your positive attitude has really made a difference. You definitely deserve your role as student liaison.”
Though Shaffer has only officially been in the role of preceptor for the past three years, she has always worked closely with students, explained Allen R. Smith, the college’s clinical director of radiography.