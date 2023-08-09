Representatives from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s radiography program celebrate the program’s Preceptor of the Year, Tiffany Shaffer, second from left, a radiographic technologist at Evangelical Community Hospital. Also shown are, from left, Christine L. Eckenrod, director of the college’s radiography program; Allen R. Smith, the college’s clinical director of radiography, and student Kas F. Kondash, of Millheim, president of the Medical Imaging Club.