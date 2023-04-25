DANVILLE — For weeks now, students and class adviser Lore Schwartz have been in "full prom mode," all leading up to Saturday night's prom.
"Actually, I started the process of finding a venue back in November," said Schwartz.
It was only last week that Schwartz was drawing maps of where the chaperones will go on Saturday. She said she was up late during the week making T-shirts for the chaperones as well as "putting last-minute details on little jars that we're making for the tables," she said.
There are 29 jars for the table settings. And she has been working on all of the decorations.
"We're putting tulips on the lights so that kids can have a kind of enchanted garden feel as they walk down the promenade," Schwartz said. "I'm just making sure things work the way they are supposed to."
Finishing touches are being done regarding paperwork and moving parts with photographers, music, and making up table decor this week as well.
Today and Friday, two teams will go out to the venue to help with desserts, table sets, decorating the promenade and setting up the public seating.
"We have been planning for prom essentially since the beginning of the year so as it has gotten closer we have really just been putting the finishing touches on everything," said Jera Strony, class president.
"The day before prom, Friday, a group of class officers, student volunteers, and parents will be going out to the venue to set up the decorations and finalizing the set up for aspects like promenade and make sure everything is as perfect as possible," she said.
There have definitely been some stressful parts of planning, Strony noted, "but I think that comes with any big event. We have a great group of class officers and our class adviser who have all contributed in their own way. Prom is an extremely important event to the majority of the high school population so it’s been great to help put something together that will hopefully create a positive and lasting high school memory for all of the upperclassmen."
Prom is always highly anticipated, Strony said, "and I feel it’s no different this year. It’s an event that brings all the upperclassmen together for one final night before everyone gets caught up in graduation and goes their separate ways. We have worked to make sure that the prom is extra special for the seniors this year. Hopefully it will live up to all the anticipation and everyone will have a great night."
Senior Lillibeth Pitcavage has also been busy in preparation. "I am leaving school early to decorate the venue," she said on Wednesday. "I have been making social media posts to remind people. I’ve gone on the school news to announce prom."
It was been fun being the class historian, Pitcavage said. "I love planning things, especially events that will be fun and bring joy to others."
As with Strony, Pitcavage thinks "everyone is very excited. It is a change of venue this year and something new is always good. The dance will be very inclusive. Not everyone wants to dance, so we’re making sure they still have something to do. This year everyone will have something to look forward to."
King, queen and courts
A highlight of the prom will be Bobby Varholak, who will announce prom king and queen. Jak Hannah and Maddison Smith, last year's king and queen, will do the coronation (they are last year's king and queen)
Students serving on the court include Jackson Clarke, Kincade Cush, Geo Fish, Chuks Iregbu, and Renzo Yuasu for king. For queen, the court includes Kaitlyn Gabel, Maddie Sauers, Sarah Sharp, Maddie Ridder and Mikki Walters.