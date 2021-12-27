SUNBURY — Shikellamy students continue to adjust to the major elementary restructuring this past year and Superintendent Jason Bendle said the first half of the school year has been positive.
According to a recent board presentation by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Murphy Kahn, and Wendy Arnold, Title One coordinator, the district is seeing growth within the elementary students.
They explained that through the use of benchmark testing, the district can measure student growth. They both said they were pleased with where the district is heading instructionally and give credit to the hard-working teachers.
“The change was for the better because now I get to meet new friends," fourth-grade student Barrett Kehres, said.
"The teachers are very nice. I get to do different things like intervention. Now I get to change classes. We have a lot of new books that we didn’t read last year. I think Chief is better than my old school.”
The complete restructuring will make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary schools the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district’s third- through fifth-grade building, and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The total cost of the new addition, which includes road widening at Chief Elementary, is around $6.2 million, for the additions and renovations of the 61,634 square foot building. The building will add 17,514 square feet to the existing structure in order to expand and add classrooms, according to Manning.
Fourth-grade student Samantha Updegrove, said she likes the changes being made.
“I am still in the same district. I am just in a different school," she said.
Classmate Allison Hanes said she loves Chief Shikellamy.
"I love the school, my classmates, my teacher, and everything else. I love how I made lots of new friends," she said. "The only thing I don’t like is that some of my friends are on the other team. But overall, I love this school, and I hope that this year continues to be amazing.“
Michele Aurand, a second-grade teacher and parent said she sees the benefits of the restructuring.
"As a teacher, I hoped Shikellamy would one day move to this configuration and I can say I am glad we are at that point," Aurand said.
"It is important to be consistent across a grade level so having the same grade levels in one building is helpful. It has been a great help to “bounce ideas and get new ideas” from another teacher in the same grade level who otherwise would have been in a different building. I feel it helped mix the students from different areas within the district, which has lessened the labels of 'kids from this building or this building,' and instead we are second grade at Shikellamy. Although it is unfortunate that Priestley and Oaklyn are separated, this movement of classrooms was much needed and a positive for both teachers and students.”
Bendle said he is monitoring the changes.
“Our teachers and students have been resilient through this process," he said. "We are heading in the right direction.”