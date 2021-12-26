The Daily Item
WHITE DEER — Twenty-eight students from a variety of career and technical education schools participated in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s inaugural diesel competition at the Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center earlier this month.
The event gave students an opportunity for hands-on learning, as well as highlighting the corporate partners who encourage students and hire graduates.
Scholarships were handed out to the three top performers should they enroll in the college’s heavy equipment technology, diesel technology or electric power generation.
The Patton Logistics Group donated three trucks from its transportation division, Watsontown Trucking, for contestants to prove their skills throughout various parts of the competition. They were expected to perform a wheel end adjustment, engine valve adjustment, precision measuring, preventative maintenance inspection, and more.
Northern Tier Career Center, which won first place overall and received a $5,000 certificate for training aids from Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., also claimed the top-finishing student: Adam Leonard, who won a $10,000 Penn College scholarship. Second place ($7,500) went to Aidan Nunan, from Berks Career & Technology Center (diesel); Bryce Hahn, from North Montco Technical Career Center, was third ($5,000).
“The Northern Tier Career Center is extremely appreciative of Penn College’s initiative in hosting this competition.
We are extremely proud of our students and Mr. Richard Decatur, NTCC diesel technology instructor, for their efforts and dedication to their industry,” said Gary Martell, director of the Towanda-based center.
During the competition, students cycled through 10 industry-sponsored stations and were judged on their aptitude in air brakes, data analysis, differential adjustment, electrical circuits, engine valve adjustment, precision measuring, preventive maintenance inspection, starting and charging, tire wear inspection, and wheel end adjustment.
“Throughout this event, we hope you will be encouraged by how valuable your education is and discover how Penn College can open countless doors to viable career choices throughout the diesel industry,” Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources at Penn College, said.
Other participants were Adams County Technical Institute, Berks Career & Technology Center (heavy equipment), Bucks County Technical High School, Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, SUN Area Technical Institute, and Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center.
The competition, Steve Patton, of Patton Logistics Group, said is designed to energize students interested in diesel technology. Through the event, students are exposed to college and career opportunities, further motivating them to pursue a career in a related field.
“This was much more than a competition. It was an opportunity for students to meet potential employers and reignite their spark for diesel technology,” he said. “We’re proud and grateful for the opportunities this industry has provided to all of us here at Patton. It was an honor to pay it forward to students interested in the field.
“Unfortunately, there has been a labor shortage in diesel equipment technology-related fields for years. With the support of Penn College and other sponsors, this competition has the potential to ignite a spark in these talented young people.”