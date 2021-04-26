It was in the middle of the semester during AP U.S. history. The topic … Who knows?
The lesson felt like it droned on and on and on and on and …
My teacher could feel the class slipping away. It might have been the after-lunch lull or maybe the lesson that never seemed to end.
Maybe it was both.
He explained that during this time, nothing exciting happened — no protests, no wars, no conflict. “Which,” he said admittedly, “makes for boring history classes.”
I remember thinking: “Would we go through a time where in a hundred years students’ eyes would glaze over as they learned about our history?”
Would our history have action, would there be a purpose and more importantly, how did we as a society react? and individually, would we be on the right side of history when educators would go through our era?
Images were already ingrained in my mind from my school years that I hoped we would emulate if anything historical were to happen.
Among the many photos seen in those textbooks was Martin Luther King Jr. as he delivered the “I Have a Dream Speech” to thousands; Rosa Parks as she looked out the bus before being arrested; 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford holding her head up high as she walked in on the first day of school at Little Rock Central High School with students snarling and yelling at her; and the sit-ins, especially the one at Woolworth in Greensboro, North Carolina, with students sitting along the store’s lunch counter peacefully while other patrons spilled their drinks and food on their heads.
They are powerful images that show the tenacity of individuals during a turbulent time.
It was especially the younger individuals in these photos doing everything in their power to create change that made them gripping.
Seeing students from the ‘60s who were around my age boggled my mind. To me, they’re real-life heroes.
And behind the fierce and seemingly fearless people were kids taking a stand knowing the dangers it put them in.
On Monday, students across Minnesota united for walkouts or vigils during school to protest racial injustice. Teens from schools in Oakdale and St. Louis Park to St. Peter and St. James organized to take a stand.
I see the same fearless and brave faces on these young people even as they’re masked. Kids and young adults who envision a better place, voicing their truths, their concerns and taking a stand. and everyone’s taking notice of these brave students.
The Monday walkouts organized by teens weren’t only reported on by The Star Tribune and MPR News, but also by The New York Times.
MPR’s story highlighted many of the students who took it into their hands to organize not only the walkouts but various demonstrations since last year after the killing of George Floyd and more recently, the killing of Daunte Wright.
These kids are taking on the responsibility to make a change.
Nick Brey, senior at St. James said: “More and more kids are finally starting to see the problems that are going on in our society. More and more of them are stepping up and taking charge and fixing these problems. So it’s kind of like a superhero moment.”
And honestly, these kids are superheroes. It’s a moment that, in years to come as high school students learn about this era, they’ll come to look at these photos and come to that conclusion, too.
Diana Rojo-Garcia writes for the Mankanto (Minnesota) Free-Press, a CNHI newspaper along with The Daily Item, and can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.