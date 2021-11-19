TREVORTON —A visual arts studio has created a scholarship for children in the coal region to enroll in art classes.
Anthracite Creative Works, 321 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, will be offering scholarships for enrollment in its “Art Class Series for Kids” during each season of 2022. The program is for children in grades 1-12 and meets for 11 weeks, culminating in an exhibition of student artworks. Registration for the winter season is now open and full scholarship information, including the application, can be found at www.anthracitecreativeworks.com.
The scholarship fund is possible because the studio received a “Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator” grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Community Partnerships (RC&D), Inc. The studio opened in September 2021.
— THE DAILY ITEM