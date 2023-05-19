TREVORTON — Anthracite Creative Works art studio is holding its Spring Art Show in conjunction with a fundraiser on June 4 to benefit a local child recently diagnosed with a rare condition.
The Art Auction for Brody is a silent auction of youth artwork benefitting Brody Campbell, who was recently diagnosed with Stage III Burkkit Lymphoma, a complication from a liver transplant he underwent at 5 years old. Brody loved art and the staff at Anthracite Creative Works said they are happy to offer a way for even the youngest community members to help someone in need.
The art show and auction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 4 at the Anthracite Creative Works, 321 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.
The Spring Art Show is a part of a series of free, seasonal events offered by the studio celebrating the work of students in current classes. In addition to the appreciation of student artwork, there are also light refreshments, art activities, fine art sales and discounted class registrations. Learn more about the studio at anthracitecreativeworks.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM