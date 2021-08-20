SELINSGROVE — The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed travel but Susquehanna University has still managed to provide cross-cultural and study abroad experiences to its students.
“We did not waive the requirement for all students to have a cross-cultural experience” even though at the height of the pandemic students weren’t allowed to travel, said Scott Manning, dean of Global Programs (GO) at SU.
So, instead of traveling abroad or to another part of the U.S., students in the GO program took part in online cross-cultural experiences.
Manning said the virtual “experiment” ranged in its effectiveness.
“We found that doesn’t works so well in Europe, which is six to seven hours ahead of us,” he said.
However, several programs, including a language and cultural class that about a dozen SU students participated in this summer with counterparts in Japan, were successful.
For 2021 graduate Liz Ludwig, who had been looking forward to studying business in London last year and then saw an opportunity to study in New Orleans also get canceled, the chance to participate in a virtual international internship with an Italian luxury hotel doing research on a brochure was educationally fruitful.
“Honestly, I was expecting disappointment because we weren’t going in person,” said Ludwig, a double major in luxury brand marketing and management and strategic communications. “However, I was proven wrong, and I gained a lot of experience and value from a remote international experience. Our coordinators, instructors and supervisors from SU and from our Italian partners went through many efforts to ensure we did not lose cultural immersion despite being remote.”
This fall, about 85 students are planning to study abroad and 30 have already left for countries such as Holland, South Korea, Germany, France and London. Another 150 have chosen to participate in online cross-cultural studies, Manning said.
Ludwig hopes students will consider all of their options and not overlook the virtual opportunity.
“When it’s safe to travel again, we will be able to freely explore other cultures in person, but don’t let the current climate discourage you from maximizing the value you get from this experience,” she said. “The GO office and SU’s partners across the world are here to help you grow as a person and as a professional — no matter where your learning physically takes place.”