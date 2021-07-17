SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Economics has been ranked in the top 25 percent nationwide by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Susquehanna ranked 29th among national liberal arts institutions in the May 2021 rankings, along with colleges and universities as Amherst, Colgate, Columbia, Vassar and the U.S. Naval Academy.
The ranking is based on the research output in economics and finance that is catalogued in Research Papers in Economics. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that make up the United States' Federal Reserve System.
“Susquehanna University has long valued the teacher-scholar model and this ranking validates the excellent research being conducted by our economics faculty members,” said Olu Onafowora, department chair and professor of economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business. “We are honored to be included in a ranking from this prestigious institution.”
Susquehanna's Sigmund Weis School of Business is one of a few private, undergraduate-only business schools in the world to receive AACSB accreditation, which has been earned by fewer than 5 percent of the world's business schools.
— MARCIA MOORE