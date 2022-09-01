For the fifth consecutive season — not counting the COVID-canceled 2020 year — Susquehanna University will play Centennial Conference rivals Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg in back-to-back weeks. This time, the matchups with the two nationally ranked teams come near the end of the season, giving the River Hawks two months to build.
Susquehanna enters the 2022 season with nine returning All-Centennial players and two preseason All-Americans in tight end Michael Lefever and placekicker Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia grad, from a team that went 9-2 a year ago. They also bring back plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to show why they sit just out of the d3football.com preseason top 25.
The River Hawks have talent and experience at all levels on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, graduate quarterback Michael Ruisch returns. He is already SU’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and enters his final year of eligibility with 6,650 career passing yards and 64 TDs. Last year he threw for nearly 2,600 yards and 29 TDs. Senior running back Frankie Negrini returns after rushing for a team-high 729 yards last year.
Ruisch will have one of his favorite targets in All-American tight end Michael Lefever, who caught 35 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Lefever was the first Susquehanna offensive player named to the D3football.com All-American list since Dave Paveletz in 2009.
Up front, two-time all-Centennial pick Dalton Simpson returns to lead the offensive line.
On the other side ball, all-Centennial performers Brendan Krumenpacker, Sal Gurnari and Aaron Beverley return. Beverly intercepted three passes in the final two games of the 2021 season.
The River Hawks also feature veterans on that side of the ball with two graduates — Krumenpacker and Gurnari — using a final year of eligibility. There are seven graduate students on the roster who will tackle the schedule that begins with a rivalry game.
The River Hawks open the season Saturday with rival Lycoming before playing nine consecutive Centennial games to close the season.
The River Hawks close their season with a meeting with rival Juniata on Nov. 12. In the two preceding weeks — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 — SU hosts Johns Hopkins and travels to Muhlenberg. Johns Hopkins starts the year ranked 10th nationally just ahead of Muhlenberg at 11th.
Since 2018, Susquehanna is 35-9 overall, and 3-5 against the Blue Jays and Mules. After splitting games in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the River Hawks were 0-2 against the other top teams in 2021. SU is 32-4 against the rest of its schedule since the start of the 2017 season.