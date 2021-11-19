The Daily Item
Susquehanna will conclude its football season today by hosting Widener in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.
Susquehanna (8-2) is the top seed from the Centennial Conference, while Widener (7-3) is the MAC’s No. 2 seed.
The contest with Widener will be the fourth Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game for the River Hawks in program history in this the sixth year of the annual event.
Susquehanna has gone 3-0 in the series, with wins over Albright College (2017), Stevenson University (2018) and Wilkes University (2019).
Both of the River Hawks’ losses came to teams that are playing in the NCAA Tournament this afternoon, as Centennial Conference champion Muhlenberg College is hosting Framingham State while at-large pick Johns Hopkins University is at Salisbury University
Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch has a chance to make program history today, as he is currently tied for the school record in passing scores with 63.
Shikellamy graduate Mike Bowman, who played for SU in the early 2000s, is who Ruisch tied.
Bucknell to host Holy Cross
The Bison (1-9) close their season today with a visit from the Patriot League champion Crusaders, coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr.
Holy Cross clinched at least a share of the Patriot League title for the third consecutive season, and grabbed the automatic berth to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 52-24 victory at Fordham on Nov. 13.
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Sluka accounted for four touchdowns, freshman running back Jordan Fuller rushed for three touchdowns, and the Crusaders’ defense held the Rams’ offense scoreless in the second half to seal the victory.
Holy Cross is the first Patriot League team to earn three consecutive League titles since Lafayette, who accomplished the feat from 2004-06.
The Bison aim to win their third straight senior day game, and grab their first conference win of the season.