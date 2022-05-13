The Daily Item
SCRANTON — Dillan Weikel did not get off to the start he wanted Friday in the first game of the Landmark Conference baseball tournament.
Weikel walked the leadoff batter of the second inning, giving him two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch before he recorded a fourth out against top-seeded Scranton.
“What was going through my head at that point was trying to be relaxed,” Weikel said. “Usually when I get amped up on the mound is when things go awry. Today was the opposite though.”
Weikel went to the dugout with the River Hawks trailing by three runs after two innings, but Susquehanna scored the next eight runs, and defeated the Royals 10-7.
“After the game we were all fired up,” said Weikel, a Mifflinburg graduate. “But the job’s not done. We know we can beat all these teams. ... When we’re clicking on all cylinders, we’re hard to beat.”
Susquehanna (16-23) got one run back for the senior righty in the top of the third when Sean McCulloch scored an unearned run.
Weikel, meanwhile, shut down the Royals (28-11-1) for the next three innings.
“I sped up my tempo, had a little attitude on the mound, and everything fell into place,” Weikel said. “A couple of coaches talked to me (before the third inning). I just had to focus on the rest of the game and not the first two innings.
“Once I settled in, I knew I can beat Scranton. I’ve proved it before, and I did it again.”
Susquehanna took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth. J.P. Yore doubled in Evan Knapp, and then Yore and Michael Biuso both scored on an error.
The River Hawks added five more unearned runs in the top of the fifth, getting a sacrifice fly from Biuso and having four runs score on errors. A highlight of the inning was when McCulloch stole third and scored after the throw got away.
Scranton starter Daniel Johnson, who finished second in the Landmark in ERA and wins, left after 4 1/3 innings. He allowed nine runs — one earned — on eight hits.
“Our offense was on point,” Weikel said. “Earlier in the year, we had a little difficulty hitting Johnson. Today we let his slider travel, put it in play, and forced them to make plays. They had some errors.”
The Royals committed seven errors in the loss.
Weikel threw 113 pitches in six-plus innings. He allowed five earned runs on six hits. The 6-foot righty said he was prepared to pitch whenever he was called on as the River Hawks seek an NCAA tournament berth.
“I’m absolutely ready whenever — Sunday, today,” Weikel said. “I’m good whenever they need me. I know my arm. I know what this means to the team. I want to be that guy.”
The River Hawks play Elizabethtown today at 2:30 p.m. The winner advances to Sunday with two chances to win one game.
The loser has to turn around and play again at 6 p.m. against the winner of today’s elimination game between Scranton and Catholic, which is set to begin at 11 a.m.