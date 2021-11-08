With seven members of the Susquehanna women’s basketball team entering their final year with the program after missing last year, taking advantage of opportunities has been a theme.
“I just have been reflecting on how our season got taken away,” senior Olivia Brandt said. “I only have one more year, so, of course, I have to make it my best. I’ll never get these games back.”
Brandt certainly started the year off that way, posting career highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds in a season-opening 65-41 win over Johns Hopkins on Friday.
“It was definitely exciting,” Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said. “It was our first game in 622 days.”
After going 15-10 (7-7 in Landmark play) in Holko’s first season in 2019-20, the River Hawks did not play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have six true seniors and one fifth-year, and they brought the leadership from Day 1,” Holko said. “They really were bummed that we didn’t get to play last year. They channeled that energy to this season. They work extremely hard; they push each other; they hold each other accountable.”
The River Hawks finished one game out of a playoff berth two seasons ago, and have a goal of reaching the postseason this year after not playing at all a year ago.
“It was tough, especially seeing the teams in the Landmark play,” Brandt said. “We knew we would have had a good team last year. It just stings really bad, and it still stings.”
Despite not being able to play games, the River Hawks took advantage of the time they had together last season.
“We were able to work on the little things that can get lost in the season when you’re preparing for other teams,” Holko said.
Holko said the returning players have a chip on their shoulder, and that should pay off on the court.
“This senior class, at the beginning of the year, said they wanted to leave their legacy,” she said.
For Susquehanna, everything starts on the defensive end.
“Defense is a big thing for us,” Holko said. “I tell them all the time, ‘If you can’t defend, you can’t play.’ They know that. They know they have to work every single day at being not just a great on-ball defender, but also being in the help position that we need.”
That defense was on display in the opener, as not only did the River Hawks hold Johns Hopkins to 41 points and allow single-digit points in the three of the four quarter, but Hopkins shot only 23.2 percent from the floor.
“It’s really high-intensity,” Brandt said. “We look to pressure other teams. Coach was saying Johns Hopkins didn’t shoot well, and I think that had to do with our pressure. We’re trying to talk a lot on defense and be in the gaps to prevent drives.”
With Brandt — “She’s going to be a really tough mismatch for a lot of the teams we play,” Holko said — Erin McQuillen, Amalia Esposito, Amanda Lemire and Sadie Comfort, the River Hawks return five of their top six scorers from two years ago.
McQuillen led the way at 13.8 points per game, and Esposito was also in double figures (11.4 ppg.).
“On the offensive end, we have great post players and we have great guards,” Holko said. “Using our ball screen motion really helps us open up the game a little bit. Our shooters come off ready to score. Our post players are diving to the block, looking for the post entry pass.”
For the River Hawks to end the season where they want to, there’s work to do.
“We want to focus on rebounding and turnovers,” Brandt said. “If we start to tune those in now, it will help then. We need to get our confidence up. If you’re confident, you can play anybody.”
Holko said one of the biggest things would be how her team deals with adversity through the course of the season.
“There’s going to be dips, and we know that, but how we rise after those dips is really what’s going to set us apart,” Holko said.
One bit of early adversity is the River Hawks will be without starting center Isabella Schwabe, a junior who broke her nose in the opener, for a time.
“She’s a bruiser down low,” Holko said.
The other challenge is bringing along the freshman and sophomore classes with such a deep group of experienced players.
“There’s still learning our system, learning our defensive style,” Holko said. “I think with our first-year class, there’s going to be a lot of exciting things to see within the year.”
Susquehanna plays one Landmark game (Dec. 4 at Elizabethtown) this year, before finishing with 13 straight conference games from Jan. 8 to Feb. 19.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Holko said. “Basketball, at the collegiate level, is a long, long season.
“We start Oct. 15, and we can go all the way into March. Our nonconference schedule is extremely tough, but that’s because the Landmark is extremely tough.”