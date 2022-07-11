A special thanks to the more than 200 cruisers, the spectators, businesses who donated money, the fire police, Fr. Andrew and parishioners who provided an outstanding concession stand.
All of the above mentioned played a role in making the 20th Anniversary Great Kulpmont Cruise a success. The vehicles on display at Holy Angels Picnic Grounds and on the cruise route had an estimated value in the millions of dollars.
Special thanks to Mayor Bob Slaby, the Grand Marshall, and Vinny Clausi who raised money for Ukraine orphans.
Please support the following businesses for their monetary donations to help pay for some of the expenses: Magistrate Bill Cole, Shimock’s Furniture, H&P Construction, Lucas Funeral Home, Subway at Walmart, Myron Turlis Sewer & Drain, The Plumbing Outlet, Pennex Powder Co., Academy, Archie’s Shoe Store, Colleen Bartko, The Difference, Star Inc., Champion Beverages, Kulpmont Sunoco, Beyond Beauty, Notary Shop, Bumpers Beverage, Moss Garden, Dennis Molesevich and Sons Construction, Mount Carmel Farmers Market, Nolan’s Lumber, West End of Kulpmont Fire Association, Taddeo Body Works, Attorney Ed Greco, Luxury Auto Tints, Chris Ceramic Coating.
Door prize sponsors: Bumper’s Beverage, CarQuest, Auto Zone, Coal Township; Steve Shannon Tires, Joe’s Body Shop, Natalie; Carl’s Auto Cleaner, Reading Anthracite, JT Welding, T&E Welding, Jack Rich Family Coal Corp., Henise Tire, Cleona; Eric Tarantino Snap-on Tools, Atlas Anthracite Co. Inc., and Cheri Lee Explosives.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Kulpmont Cruise Association will sponsor a free concert at Holy Angels Picnic Grounds. Music by Memory Lane at 7 p.m., and food and refreshments will be available for purchase by Holy Angels Parish. Bring lawn chairs. Weather permitting.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, a free vehicle show at the Coal Township Walmart will take place with a short cruise to follow. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Weather permitting Call Joe Cesari at 570-373-3561 for additional information.
Joe Cesari,
Kulpmont