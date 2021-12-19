For The Daily Item
LEWISBURG – Over 43 years of installing windows and siding, Wayne M. Stahl has battled weather extremes, the occasional snarling dog and even an angry turkey that chased him back to his truck. Through it all, however, he left behind some beautiful craftsmanship and a slew of delighted customers. He is retiring from the business at the end of this month.
Stahl started in the siding business in June, 1968. The day after his graduation from Lewisburg Area High School, he came home to find his father talking with the owner of Melvin Finck Aluminum Products, who happened to have an opening for a new employee and offered to train Stahl. He started with Finck that week, at $2.25 an hour.
“He hired me, and I’ve been at it ever since,” Stahl said. “I loved it.”
After 10 years with Finck, Stahl started his own window and siding business. He was 27 years old.
“I started from scratch. I had nothing,” he said. “No computers. I didn’t even have a FAX machine. It was all done by hand.”
“Melvin Finck was known as the best at aluminum siding, storm doors and windows,” said Stahl’s wife, Nancy Stahl. “He had a standard, and Wayne learned those standards and enhanced them as the business has changed.”
Stahl’s first siding job in his own business was on a house in New Berlin, just east of Harvey’s Food Mart, in January, 1978. His brother, Gilbert Stahl, helped. When they finished the homeowner, Marlin Ritter, made them a steak dinner to show his appreciation. The siding still looks great today, a source of pride for Stahl.
“I wanted to be the best,” he said. “I didn’t want to be second. We specialized in good, quality work. My guys really helped me.”
He emphasized how much his success depended on the employees he hired. Gilbert worked with him for 26 years until his passing in 2013. Jeff Erdley worked with him for 28 years, Brian Gemberling started in 1982 and still works with him, and a few years ago he hired his nephew, Sam Guyer.
“Without them I wouldn’t have survived,” Stahl said, adding that Gemberling does all the design work for him. “He was part of this the whole way through. Any issues we had, he would always solve them. He is a loyal, valuable employee.”
Another part of Stahl’s success was that he was personally involved in every job over the past 43 years. Customers often paid him right at the job site.
“I was there,” he said. “I’m part of the crew.”
In all those years he never asked for a down payment—he trusted people.
“Everybody paid me. I have no outstanding money,” he said. “That tells you what we were made of, me and my crew.”
Loyal customers
Stahl has done window and siding work today for people whose parents and grandparents were former customers.
“I think the continued loyalty from his customers and the generations of family speak volumes,” Nancy said.
Among the letters of appreciation he’s received from customers is one from Beth Hackenberg of Mifflinburg, who said, “All I ever heard were good things about Wayne Stahl and his work—honest, reliable, dependable, fair = a great work ethic and a one-of-a-kind business person.”
“We can definitely attest to the quality of your work, a top notch team, reliability and attention to detail as being the key to your success!” said John and Mary Jane Africa, of Milton.
“You just don’t find people who go above and beyond to do extra work like you did for us,” said Donna Reish, also of Milton.
He enjoyed improving homes with new siding or energy efficient windows.
“It wasn’t ever a job to me because of the difference you can make in someone’s house,” he said.
‘Standard of quality’
Gesturing toward the rural road he lives on near Mazeppa, in Union County, window and siding contractor Wayne Stahl said he’s worked on just about every home there. On another street, in Milton, he’s worked on every house on both sides of the road.
In the earlier years Stahl advertised on billboards, home shows and places like the West End Fair. As time went on, customers came to him saying, “So-and-so told me about you.”
“He basically stayed in four counties (Union, Northumberland, Snyder and Montour),” his wife noted. “His business built mostly by word-of-mouth.”
About 95 percent of Stahl’s work was done on older homes, which meant most of it was custom work—windows weren’t built to standard sizes back in the day.
Since 1993, Stahl has worked with Simonton Windows, Inc., based in Parkersburg, West Virginia. New to the business at the time, Simonton contacted Stahl to ask if he’d look over a prototype of a new window they wanted to put on the market. Simonton reps met with Stahl and his crew at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, in Lewisburg, bringing along the window.
“They wanted our opinion of it because, for being such a small dealer, we were doing such a volume of windows,’ Stahl said. “We looked at it and gave them our approval.”
In 1998, Simonton offered Stahl and his crew a tour of their plant.
“We met them at the Montoursville Airport, and there sat their company Learjet,” Stahl said. “We were big shots. We were in Parkersburg, West Virginia, in 45 minutes.”
They toured the plant then met with the owner, who wanted to “pick their brains” on some window issues.
“He was interested in our custom-made trim work,” Stahl said, adding with a laugh, “He just was impressed with such a small, little outfit from Mazeppa. He made us feel important.”
Sometimes Stahl and his crew worked with 200 or more customers in one year.
“They have a standard of quality, and every job was met with that standard of quality, making sure each customer was satisfied with the job,” Nancy said. “He built trust, and he built his reputation. When you do that over a period of time, you build the standard of your business, and that standard of quality hasn’t faltered, even as things have changed.”
Stahl noted that vinyl siding hadn’t even been available when he started out. Most homes used aluminum. He incorporated new technology as it came along, but even today, each window still has to be measured by hand, and the work still has to be done to his personal approval.
The decision
Making the decision to retire wasn’t easy, but he feels he’s ready for it and is looking forward to spending more time with Nancy and pursuing activities that were put on hold over the years.
He’ll also still be available for repair work and warranty issues for his current customers, he said.
He made a point of thanking his employees and customers for their support over the years.
“They all know who they are,” he said.
He’ll never be far from opportunities to see his influence in the area. Just about anywhere he drives in the Susquehanna Valley he finds homes he’s worked on.
“It’s just a nice feeling,” he said, “that I’ve worked on all these houses and they’re still there.”