SELINSGROVE — For the past 17 years, sprint-car owner Clair Ritter of Selinsgrove and driver Steve Buckwalter of Royersford, have been a formidable 410 sprint-car team in Central Pennsylvania.
While the team does not run for point championships, they call Williams Grove and Port Royal speedways home and they are having fun in sprint car racing, which is something people say can’t be done.
Buckwalter, 45, has amassed 53 career wins in midget racing including an American Drivers Club championship, and has a United State Auto Club National Midget Series win at I-69/Gas City Speedway (Indiana).
At one point, the world of sprint-car racing wasn’t in the plans for Buckwalter. So, when the opportunity presented itself to drive a sprint car, Buckwalter decided to take a chance.
Buckwalter’s name was suggested to Ritter by one of his former drivers, Troy Whitesel.
“I met Clair at Williams Grove while I was still racing the midget and he asked if I would be interested in driving his sprint car,” Buckwalter said. “I said ‘sure.’ So, we exchanged numbers, and I called him on Monday.”
That’s when Buckwalter found out what he was getting into.
“I asked Clair, ‘Where are we racing at?’” he said. “He replied, ‘Port Royal.’ I thought, ‘wait a minute they don’t run 358 sprint cars there, they run 410s.’”
Today, Ritter, 78, who owns Sunny Hill Farm Trucking in Selinsgrove, still enjoys going to the races but he was not a regular in his youth at Selinsgrove Speedway.
“We went a few times, but I quit high school and at 17, I started driving a truck,” he said. “I still drive today.”
The business hauls potatoes for some of the most famous potato chip brands across the globe. It is not unusual for Ritter to make a run to the Eastern Shores of Maryland to pick up a load and deliver it to the Frito Lay plant in York. The company travels to states like Florida and North Carolina and even as far away as Canada to pick up a load of potatoes.
“Back in the day, I would drive home from Port Royal, unhook the race car hauler, back the cab up to a trailer, and drive to Western New York to be ready for a Sunday load for a Monday delivery in Bath, N.Y.,” Ritter said.
Ritter’s first venture into motorsports was with Whitesel in a micro sprint before moving up to a 358 and then a 410 sprint car. His drivers also included Ronnie Kramer and Mark Freeland.
It was the love of competition from Ritter’s day of showing horses in the local 4-H club that keeps him going.
He also has a great love for Steve and his family.
“It’s a long time to put up with him,” Ritter said with a hardy laugh at their longevity. “I’m just glad I got to meet him and his family and her family (Steve’s fiancé Mindi). You can’t ask for more honest or hard-working people.”
Buckwalter can trace his family’s open-wheel roots back to quarter-midget racing in the 1950s. Buckwalter’s first quarter-midget was a car from 1956 that his uncle Gary had raced. He was 4 at the time and the car had no roll cage. He was wrenching for his dad Brian on his quarter-midget when he was 13.
In his early days as a kid racing at Honey Brook Raceway, he competed against future Central Pennsylvania 410 star Brian Montieth.
“Our family owns Buckwalter Roofing in Royersford, and I went to work for my dad just after high school,” he said. “I was racing in multiple classes at Lanco Speedway (Newmantown), and I was making more money there than being a roofer, so off the roof I went and became a full-time racer.”
Buckwalter did spend a season racing midgets in Indiana, but a promising start suddenly gave way to one misfortune after another. He would return home to Pennsylvania and would wrench the midget teams owned by Mike Miller while driving one of the six cars he had.
Buckwalter, who won his 13th career 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove on July 28, has driven in 10 different open-wheel classes. He travels 2.5 hours to Selinsgrove to work on the car.
He counts his USAC midget win and the night he won both the All Star and ARDC midget features at Williams Grove among his career highlights. He has a career-best ninth in the Chili Bowl A-Main in Tulsa, Okla.
He would like to race midgets on the west coast one day and maybe venture back to Australia where he has one career midget win.
Buckwalter has two kids, Gracyn, 16, and Mason, 9. Both race quarter-midgets.
“I noticed lately that when Mason doesn’t do well or doesn’t win, he’s very unhappy on the way home,” Buckwalter said. “That’s a good sign that he cares. He also checks the fuel for us at the track and puts on the wicker bill.”
With the talent that Mason is showing, it looks like Buckwalter, and company might be gear-jamming down the highway for many years to come.