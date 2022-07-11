Sue Ann Attig, 67, of Roush Road, Northumberland, entered her Heavenly home Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Sue was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Sunbury, to John E. and Ruth G. (Zerbe) Attig. Sue graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1972.
She moved to the Washington, D.C., area where she worked for The World Bank for several years and then was employed for many years as a civilian for The Navy Bureau of Records.
Upon her retirement in the early 2000s, she moved home to Northumberland. During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful aunt who always showered her nieces and nephews with love. She also enjoyed volunteering for The Red Cross and The First Reformed United Church of Christ soup kitchen.
Sue is survived by her sister, Carol Spigelmeyer and husband Allen of Northumberland; niece, Lora Casteline and husband Donald of Sunbury; niece, Joy Gibbs and husband Michael of Marietta; niece, Kelly Roth and husband Jason of Northumberland; niece, Joelle Hollar and husband of Sunbury; niece, Melinda Vought of Sunbury; nephew, John Klembara of Shamokin; and many great-nieces and nephews that she loved and adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rebecca Young.
Special thanks from the family to her dear friend and caregiver, Leonard “Lenny” Diehl.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury, for use in the soup kitchen.