Sue A. Martin, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Breman, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Shaw) Steen. On Dec. 23, 1962, she married Jacob W. Martin, who survives.
Sue was a graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, Ohio. She obtained her CNA and was a nursing aide at various facilities, including Rolling Hills Manor, and Hope Enterprise, Williamsport, where she retired. She also cared for many patients in home care.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping at Lake Erie, teaching Sunday school, taking her grandchildren to Bucky’s, and going on safaris. Sue loved visiting Niagara Falls with her children when they were younger, and still visited multiple times a year through her later years. She was always helping others.
Sue attended God’s Missionary Church, Millmont.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 58 years are four sons and daughters-in-law, Jacob Jr. and Rhoda Martin of Middleburg, Donald and Chris Martin of Lancaster, Andrew and Elizabeth Martin of Lancaster, and Luke and Sarah Martin of Lewisburg; two daughters and son-in-law, Vanessa and Barry Bingaman of Mifflinburg and Teresa Martin of Lancaster; one brother, Roger Steen; two sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Morgan, and Donna and Gene Shaffer; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave and Mark Steen.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at God’s Missionary Church, 14495 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, where a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 with her son, Jacob Martin Jr. and Rev. Brent Lenhart officiating.
The family will conduct a private graveside service in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
