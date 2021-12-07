Sue A. Wertz, 88, of White Deer Pike, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in McEwensville, a daughter of the late George and Hazel (Ranck) Wesner. On Jan. 22, 1951, she married Charles L. Wertz, who preceded her in death June 17, 2016. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Sue attended Watsontown schools and got her GED in 1983. Earlier in life, she worked for the former Kramm’s Nursing Home, now Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Faith Chapel, White Deer. Sue was also a member of the Watsontown American Legion Post 323 Ladies Auxiliary and the Auxiliary of the White Deer Park.
Most importantly, Sue loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael L. and Joan Wertz, of Lords Valley, and David L. and Marlene Wertz, of New Berlin; one daughter, Sharon A. Wertz, of White Deer; a brother and his companion, William Wesner and Delphene Hammershock, of Lewisburg; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Carl Shoemaker, of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, Tess Wertz, Corey Wertz, Alexander and Brianne Wertz and Steven Wertz; and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Jordan Waycaster.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, G. Fred and James Wesner; and a sister, Jane Kramm.
Friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 2125 White Deer Pike, White Deer, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 with Pastor Jason Weirich officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 51, White Deer, PA 17887.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.