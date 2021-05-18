Sue E. Nerhood, 63, of Iron Bridge Road, Middleburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born Jan. 31, 1958, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Kathryn L. (Felker) Narehood. She was married to Scott E. Nerhood who preceded her in death in 1982.
Sue was a graduate of West Snyder High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College.
At the time of her passing, she was a part owner of Apex Homes and worked as the controller.
Sue was a faithful member of Beaver Lutheran Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, loved her dogs Lola and Ellie, was devoted to her family and was a longtime member of the West Snyder Rotary Club.
Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Howard Benner Jr.; nephew, Howard Benner III and wife Deanna, sons, Andrew and his wife Gabrielle and their daughter Amelia, and Curtis Benner and fiancé Jola Bahajak and their children Keegan, Elesia and Brenna; stepchildren, Travis, Katie and Josh; nephew, K. Todd Benner and his daughter Dorinda; niece, Stacey (Benner) Keefer and her husband David and their son Matthew and fiancé Merissa Wright; one brother, Gary Narehood; niece, Angela Narehood and daughter Makyah; niece, Pamela (Narehood) Carper and husband Ben; nephew, Guy Narehood and daughter Kaitlyn; father-in-law, Kenneth C. Nerhood; sister-in-law, LaDawn Sheaffer and husband Scott and sons Christopher Sheaffer and wife Jennifer and their children Natalie, Derrick and Rebeckah, and Justin Sheaffer and wife Casey and their children Jack and Penny; her aunt, Betsy Ann Klingler and her husband Dallas and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by her sister-in-law, Mary Narehood; and her mother-in-law, Julia Nerhood.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Beaver Lutheran Church, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Vitale officiating.
Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Pantry at Beaver Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.