Sue Holmes, 80, of Newton, N.J., died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, N.J., from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Sue was born and raised in Sunbury. She also lived in Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Cranford, N.J., but most recently lived in Monroe, N.C., prior to settling in Sussex County. Sue earned a bachelor’s degree in music and journalism from Grove City College. Starting out as a teacher in grade schools, she later managed a marketing research firm, and eventually worked as a legal secretary for 30 years in Roseland, N.J., before retiring and moving to North Carolina.
Music was Sue’s life. She loved singing and playing the piano. In the past, she had been a member of the Celebration Singers and Starlite Chorale vocal groups. She was a member of the Linden Reformed Church in New Jersey and Turner Presbyterian Church in North Carolina and served as organist and choir director for both churches prior to becoming a member and organist of Stephenson Presbyterian Church in North Carolina.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, James Eckman Hackett and June (Cameron) Hackett.
She is survived by her children, Scott Holmes (Mijin), Susan Holmes Weigle (Brian), and James Holmes (Tina); her grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Derek, James, Kyla, and Douglas; as well as her siblings, Nancy Hackett, June Hackett Campbell (Steve).
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stephenson Presbyterian Church, 4224 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe, N.C. 28110.
Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrakenfuneralhome.com