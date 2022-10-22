U.S. Army veteran Earl Bennett avoids fireworks.
The 71-year-old Selinsgrove resident, who is hosting a Suicide Prevention Town Hall Forum at the American Legion Post 44 next month, retired after 21 years in the military as a staff sergeant in 1993. He said the loud explosions are something he doesn’t care to be around.
“After seeing the real thing, I don’t do that,” said Bennett, who experienced combat in the First Gulf War. “I told my wife, take the kids, but leave me home. After coming home from deployment, I didn’t care to take part in it, I no longer wanted to see it. I don’t care what anyone says, when you get deployed in a warzone, I don’t care who it is, they’re never the exact same as they were before they left.”
Bennett, a deputy commander for the 17th District of the American Legion in charge of children and youth activities and a 30-year member of the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, said he never struggled with suicidal ideations or major mental health concerns. Nevertheless, he said seeking help is “absolutely important.”
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive (Route 11). It will feature a panel of first responders, clergy, students and school counselors. The focus will be on teen suicide prevention, but it will cover veterans as well.
“We have to,” said Bennett. “We have to do something. It’s too widespread.”
When Bennett became the deputy commander, he reviewed a suggested list of community initiatives the Sunbury American Legion could take on and found teen suicide prevention at the bottom. He immediately made that topic a priority.
“I care a great deal about our youth,” said Bennett. “I said, ‘if I’m doing this, it’s going to the top.’ Ever since I put a strong emphasis on teen suicide.”
Bennett organized a forum in pre-pandemic 2020 at the Sunbury American Legion Post 201 and is planning another one at the American Legion Post 504 in Herndon for January.
Karis Hagen, a deputy commander for the 17th district in charge of women veterans issues, is scheduled to be on the panel on Nov. 16. Hagen, who served in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 2008 to 2014, is also a pastor at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Red Cross and Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in Urban.
“It’s good to raise awareness,” said Hagen. “It’s an ongoing issue for many people. There’s a problem with suicide across society. Mental health issues are a big piece of that. A lot of the time it’s hopelessness about the current situation that can be building over a long time or be sudden. Learning how to listen is part of that piece of helping with that.”
While in the National Guard, Hagen as a chaplain would counsel soldiers with suicidal ideations. Those in the military are known for stoicism and not wanting to reach out, she said.
“I saw a lot of hopelessness around their jobs and family issues more than the military itself,” she said. “Life outside the military just wasn’t reconciling.”
Supervisors pushed for more suicide prevention classes. They also adopted an “Ask Care Escort” where close friends would ask about mental health and escort them for medical services if needed, she said.