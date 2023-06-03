SUNBURY — The Sunbury Summer Kick Off event had body slams, food, music, games and even a thunderstorm.
The event kicked off at noon with various food and arts and crafts vendors, children's events, and by 2 p.m., professional wrestling took over the amphitheater.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious appeared as a guest referee in a match, tossed a wrestler in the river, sang a few tunes and said he was thrilled to see a large crowd.
"We wanted to do this for the city and residents and I am glad so many people came out to support us," he said.
"I also enjoyed tossing the wrestler in the river."
WWE legends Headshrinker Samu and Gangrel made appearances, but it was Gangrel that stole the afternoon when he also, along with Lance Anoa'i joined as a tag team and tossed two other wrestlers who were giving Brosious a hard time in to the river.
"It was great to see everyone in Sunbury," Gangrel said. "I wish I could have stayed longer and got to meet more people."
Brosious, along with Chief Clerk Jolinn Barner, Kyle Alexander and Sunbury Revitalization Inc. members Slade Shreck and Maggie Mae Ross, planned the event for residents.
The event featured multiple bands, fireworks, food trucks, axe throwing, a cornhole tournament and children’s activities.
Brosious also raffled off a 2023 Polaris ATV.
Musical acts that took to the stage were, Runaway Stroller, along with national musical artist Claudia Hoyser. Before the major fireworks display was presented, national country music artist Jason Michael Carroll also performed in front of a big crowd.
"It was a fun day for everyone," Brosious said. "A little rain didn't hurt."