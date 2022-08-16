Summer Sky Tallon, 17, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in a tragic car accident.
She was born Dec. 30, 2004, to Jennifer Jo Musser and Gary Tallon, raised by Stan and Lori Geiswhite in Sunbury. She was loved by a large, blended family of foster and biological grandparents, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was a girl with big emotions. She loved big and wore her heart on her sleeve and if she was mad, you knew it. There wasn’t a person alive she wouldn’t try to be friends with. So many people had the opportunity to know and love her. She loved music, late-night Burger King or pizza and spending time with her friends, especially her fiancé Devyn.
She was never without a friend or two at home. She really loved being an aunt. A couple nieces and nephews were almost as old as her, but she was so proud of that title and role and was overwhelmed with joy with each new baby who joined her family. She loved animals and often tried and sometimes succeeded, to bring one of every kind home. Her huge smile and booming laughter will be forever missed.
Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan C. Clark officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.