Sat. June 11th
North Branch League
Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.
Sun. June 12th
North Branch League
Danville at Williamsport; 11 a.m.
Wed. June 15th
North Branch League
Mifflinburg at Northumberland; 6 p.m.
Danville at Milton; 6 p.m.
Fri. June 17th
Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Berwick vs Selinsgrove; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Mifflinburg at Milton; 6 p.m.
Sat. June 18th
North Branch League
Williamsport at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.
Watsontown at Berwick (DH); 11 a.m.
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Mifflinburg vs Danville; 1 p.m.
Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 1 winner vs Game 1 loser; 3:30 p.m.
Sun. June 19th
North Branch League
Berwick at Danville; 11 a.m.
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Warrior Run vs Selinsgrove; 1 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs Snyder County; 3:30 p.m.
Mon. June 20th
Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 2 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Tues. June 21st
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 2 loser vs Game 1 loser; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Mifflinburg at Watsontown; 6 p.m.
Wed. June 22nd
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 4 winner vs Game 3 loser; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Northumberland at Milton; 6 p.m.
Thurs. June 23rd
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Fri. June 24th
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Selinsgrove vs Bloomsburg; 5:30 p.m.
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 5 loser vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Berwick vs Danville; 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs Snyder County; 8 p.m.
North Branch League
Williamsport at Watsontown; 6 p.m.
Sat. June 25th
North Branch League
Hughesville at Danville; 10 a.m.
Berwick at Northumberland (DH); 11 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville; Noon
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Milton vs Central Columbia; 1 p.m.
Danville vs Berwick; 3:30 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Milton vs Central Columbia; 1 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Central Columbia vs Bloomsburg; 2 p.m.
Selinsgrove vs Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Sun. June 26th
North Branch League
Williamsport at Berwick; 11 a.m.
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Selinsgrove vs Snyder County; 1 p.m.
Central Columbia vs Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Mifflinburg vs Lewisburg; 1 p.m.
Snyder County vs Game 1 winner; 3:30 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Lewisburg vs Snyder County; 1 p.m.
Selinsgrove vs Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.
Mon. June 27th
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 5 winner vs Game 7 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner; 8 p.m.
Tues. June 28th
Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 8 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 8 winner; 5:30 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Danville vs Game 1 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 8 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser; 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser; 8 p.m.
North Branch League
Milton at Danville; 6 p.m.
Wed. June 29th
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Warrior Run vs Game 1 winner; 5:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 5 loser vs Game 4 loser; 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 winner vs Game 3 loser; 8 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 2 loser vs Game 3 loser; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Northumberland at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.
Thurs. June 30th
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 2 winner vs Danville; 5:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 winner vs Game 4 winner; 8 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 6 loser vs Game 7 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Game 8 winner vs Game 5 loser; 8 p.m.
North Branch League
Watsontown at Hughesville; 6 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport; 6 p.m.
Fri. July 1st
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 1 loser vs Game 5 loser; 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 winner vs Game 4 loser; 8 p.m.
Sat. July 2nd
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 1 loser vs Game 4 loser; 1 p.m.
Game 2 loser vs Game 3 loser; 3:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 7 winner vs Game 9 loser; 1 p.m.
Game 10 loser vs Game 8 winner; 3:30 p.m.
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Mifflinburg vs Selinsgrove; 1 p.m.
Danville vs Warrior Run; 4 p.m.
Sun. July 3rd
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner; 1 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner; 3:30 p.m.
Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Tues. July 5th
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 12 winner vs Game 11 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Watsontown at Milton; 6 p.m.
Wed. July 6th
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 7 loser vs Game 8 winner; 5:30 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 9 loser vs Game 10 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Northumberland at Danville; 6 p.m.
Thurs. July 7th
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 7 winner vs Game 9 winner; 5:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 13 loser vs Game 14 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 11 loser vs Game 12 winner; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Williamsport at Watsontown; 6 p.m.
Fri. July 8th
North Branch League
Hughesville at Northumberland (DH); 5 or 6 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 9 winner vs Game 11 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Game 3 loser vs Game 4 winner; 5:30 p.m.
Sat. July 9th
North Branch League
Mifflinburg at Williamsport (DH); 10 a.m.
Danville at Berwick (DH); 11 a.m.
8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 10 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 13 winner vs Game 15 winner; 1 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 11 winner vs Game 13 winner; 1 p.m.
9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Central Columbia vs Selinsgrove; 3:30 p.m.
Sun. July 10th
North Branch League
Berwick at Hughesville; 11 a.m.
9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 1 winner vs Game 1 loser; 1 p.m.
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Game 3 winner vs Game 5 winner; 1 p.m.
9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)
Game 12 winner vs Game 12 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.
Mon. July 11th
9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)
Game 2 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.
8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)
Game 16 winner vs Game 16 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.
Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)
Game 14 winner vs Game 14 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.
Tues. July 12th
Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)
Game 6 winner vs Game 6 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.
North Branch League
Danville at Milton; 6 p.m.
Wed. July 13th
North Branch League
Northumberland at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.
Thurs. July 14th
North Branch League
Milton at Williamsport; 6 p.m.
Sat. July 16th
North Branch League
Williamsport at Mifflinburg; 10 a.m.
Danville at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.
Sun. July 17th
North Branch League
Watsontown at Northumberland; 3:30 p.m.
Wed. July 20th
North Branch League
Milton at Northumberland; 6 p.m.
Thurs. July 21st
North Branch League
Hughesville at Watsontown, 6 p.m.
Sat. July 23rd
North Branch League
Hughesville at Mifflinburg; 10 a.m.
Watsontown at Williamsport; 10 a.m.
Berwick at Milton (DH); 11 a.m.
Sun. July 24th
North Branch League
Northumberland at Berwick; 3:30 p.m.
Tues. July 26th
North Branch League
Watsontown at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.
Wed. July 27th
North Branch League
Northumberland at Danville; 6 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton; 6 p.m.