Sat. June 11th

North Branch League

Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.

Sun. June 12th

North Branch League

Danville at Williamsport; 11 a.m.

Wed. June 15th

North Branch League

Mifflinburg at Northumberland; 6 p.m.

Danville at Milton; 6 p.m.

Fri. June 17th

Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Berwick vs Selinsgrove; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Mifflinburg at Milton; 6 p.m.

Sat. June 18th

North Branch League

Williamsport at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.

Watsontown at Berwick (DH); 11 a.m.

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Mifflinburg vs Danville; 1 p.m.

Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 1 winner vs Game 1 loser; 3:30 p.m.

Sun. June 19th

North Branch League

Berwick at Danville; 11 a.m.

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Warrior Run vs Selinsgrove; 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs Snyder County; 3:30 p.m.

Mon. June 20th

Junior Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 2 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Tues. June 21st

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 2 loser vs Game 1 loser; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Mifflinburg at Watsontown; 6 p.m.

Wed. June 22nd

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 4 winner vs Game 3 loser; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Northumberland at Milton; 6 p.m.

Thurs. June 23rd

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Fri. June 24th

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Selinsgrove vs Bloomsburg; 5:30 p.m.

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 5 loser vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Berwick vs Danville; 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs Snyder County; 8 p.m.

North Branch League

Williamsport at Watsontown; 6 p.m.

Sat. June 25th

North Branch League

Hughesville at Danville; 10 a.m.

Berwick at Northumberland (DH); 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville; Noon

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Milton vs Central Columbia; 1 p.m.

Danville vs Berwick; 3:30 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Milton vs Central Columbia; 1 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Central Columbia vs Bloomsburg; 2 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.

Sun. June 26th

North Branch League

Williamsport at Berwick; 11 a.m.

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Selinsgrove vs Snyder County; 1 p.m.

Central Columbia vs Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Mifflinburg vs Lewisburg; 1 p.m.

Snyder County vs Game 1 winner; 3:30 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Lewisburg vs Snyder County; 1 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.

Mon. June 27th

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 5 winner vs Game 7 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner; 8 p.m.

Tues. June 28th

Major Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 8 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 8 winner; 5:30 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Danville vs Game 1 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 8 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser; 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser; 8 p.m.

North Branch League

Milton at Danville; 6 p.m.

Wed. June 29th

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Warrior Run vs Game 1 winner; 5:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 5 loser vs Game 4 loser; 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 winner vs Game 3 loser; 8 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 2 loser vs Game 3 loser; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Northumberland at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.

Thurs. June 30th

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 2 winner vs Danville; 5:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 winner vs Game 4 winner; 8 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 6 loser vs Game 7 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 winner vs Game 5 loser; 8 p.m.

North Branch League

Watsontown at Hughesville; 6 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport; 6 p.m.

Fri. July 1st

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 1 loser vs Game 5 loser; 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 winner vs Game 4 loser; 8 p.m.

Sat. July 2nd

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 1 loser vs Game 4 loser; 1 p.m.

Game 2 loser vs Game 3 loser; 3:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 7 winner vs Game 9 loser; 1 p.m.

Game 10 loser vs Game 8 winner; 3:30 p.m.

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Mifflinburg vs Selinsgrove; 1 p.m.

Danville vs Warrior Run; 4 p.m.

Sun. July 3rd

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner; 1 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner; 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Tues. July 5th

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner; 5:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 12 winner vs Game 11 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Watsontown at Milton; 6 p.m.

Wed. July 6th

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 7 loser vs Game 8 winner; 5:30 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 9 loser vs Game 10 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Northumberland at Danville; 6 p.m.

Thurs. July 7th

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 7 winner vs Game 9 winner; 5:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 13 loser vs Game 14 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 11 loser vs Game 12 winner; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Williamsport at Watsontown; 6 p.m.

Fri. July 8th

North Branch League

Hughesville at Northumberland (DH); 5 or 6 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 9 winner vs Game 11 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Game 3 loser vs Game 4 winner; 5:30 p.m.

Sat. July 9th

North Branch League

Mifflinburg at Williamsport (DH); 10 a.m.

Danville at Berwick (DH); 11 a.m.

8-10 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 10 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 10 winner; 1 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 13 winner vs Game 15 winner; 1 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 11 winner vs Game 13 winner; 1 p.m.

9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Central Columbia vs Selinsgrove; 3:30 p.m.

Sun. July 10th

North Branch League

Berwick at Hughesville; 11 a.m.

9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 1 winner vs Game 1 loser; 1 p.m.

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Game 3 winner vs Game 5 winner; 1 p.m.

9-11 Baseball (at Brown Avenue Park; Milton)

Game 12 winner vs Game 12 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.

Mon. July 11th

9-11 Softball (at East Snyder Park; Selinsgrove)

Game 2 loser {if 1st loss} vs Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m.

8-10 Baseball (at Ber-Vaughn Park; Berwick)

Game 16 winner vs Game 16 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.

Major Baseball (at Denny Green Field; Lewisburg)

Game 14 winner vs Game 14 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.

Tues. July 12th

Junior Baseball (at New Berlin)

Game 6 winner vs Game 6 loser {if 1st loss}; 5:30 p.m.

North Branch League

Danville at Milton; 6 p.m.

Wed. July 13th

North Branch League

Northumberland at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.

Thurs. July 14th

North Branch League

Milton at Williamsport; 6 p.m.

Sat. July 16th

North Branch League

Williamsport at Mifflinburg; 10 a.m.

Danville at Hughesville (DH); 10 a.m.

Sun. July 17th

North Branch League

Watsontown at Northumberland; 3:30 p.m.

Wed. July 20th

North Branch League

Milton at Northumberland; 6 p.m.

Thurs. July 21st

North Branch League

Hughesville at Watsontown, 6 p.m.

Sat. July 23rd

North Branch League

Hughesville at Mifflinburg; 10 a.m.

Watsontown at Williamsport; 10 a.m.

Berwick at Milton (DH); 11 a.m.

Sun. July 24th

North Branch League

Northumberland at Berwick; 3:30 p.m.

Tues. July 26th

North Branch League

Watsontown at Mifflinburg; 6 p.m.

Wed. July 27th

North Branch League

Northumberland at Danville; 6 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton; 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video