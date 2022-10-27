MIFFLINBURG — SUMMIT Early Learning acknowledges the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and the Pearls with a Passion giving society initiative for the award of $2,200 in grant funds for the SUMMIT Family Tuition Assistance Program in Union County.
Pearls with a Passion is a women’s giving society initiative that brings together women from a variety of backgrounds with a common goal — to create powerful communities through passionate giving. This fund empowers women across our region to get involved, to impact lives forever, to celebrate the role in our community and inspire others to give.
SUMMIT Early Learning provides early childhood and school-age programs and services for families in Mifflin, Snyder, and Union counties, and includes Head Start, Early Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Child Care for children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
The SUMMIT Early Learning Family Tuition Assistance Program provides funds to families in need to cover tuition expenses for SUMMIT child care or its school-age programs.
It is imperative for children to have access to high quality early childhood programs and there are times when families struggle to afford the tuition for such programs. That is why the SUMMIT Family Tuition Assistance Program was established. It helps families with the expenses and ensures that services are uninterrupted when needs arise.
Assistance for families is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to the availability of funding. Families funded have included those experiencing unexpected events that catapult a family into a special need category, usually for a short period of time.
This grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and the Pearls with a Passion giving society initiative has increased SUMMIT’s capacity to offer assistance at a time when even more families are experiencing financial difficulties.
Additional funding for the Tuition Assistance Program has come from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, and the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
For more information about SUMMIT Early Learning, contact them at info@summitel.org or www.summitearlylearning.org.