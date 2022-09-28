MIFFLINBURG — Most high school girls are thinking about Homecoming or other school activities at this time of year. However, SUN Area Dairy Princess Mary Walter has a much bigger mission on her mind. She is raising funds for Fill a Glass with Hope by selling baked goods. All proceeds will go toward bringing milk to families in need. Walter, 17, of Lewisburg comes from a long line of dairy farmers. Both of her grandparents as well as her parents were dairy farmers. The cows were eventually sold but dairy was still in Mary’s heart. She now works on the Mapes-View Farm in New Berlin milking and caring for their herd of Brown Swiss and Holsteins. She has been serving as the SUN Area Dairy Princess since May of this year.
Walter learned about Fill a Glass with Hope at a seminar she attended in June. Fill a Glass with Hope is a partnership formed among Feeding Pennsylvania and member food banks, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, and American Dairy Association North East that raises funds to enable member food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from local dairies in order to distribute it to families in need. This was a call to action for her. She decided to help Pennsylvanian’s in need receive milk as part of this program.
Walter and her friend, Samatha Wakeman, baked cookies, cakes and banana bread and sold them at the Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club’s Fall Festival at the Union County Fairgrounds in Laurelton on Sept. 16. All baked goods incorporated at least one dairy product in them.
To learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope, visit https://www.feedingpa.org/our-programs/fill-a-glass-with-hope/