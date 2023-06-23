NEW BERLIN — As a Midd-West High homeschooled senior, Kiersten Mast, 17, of Middleburg, still wasn't sure what she wanted to do after graduation — although she had an interest in perhaps being a first responder.
Enrolled in SUN Tech's criminal justice class she had several career options. After doing research and receiving guidance from both her criminal justice teacher, Kale Geiswite, and her aunt, who is a police officer, "I decided that EMS is something I might like to do," Mast said.
Mast graduated from SUN Tech this year, completing its EMT program, which has been in place since 2022, said Geiswite.
Criminal Justice is one of the three courses (other two are health related) that offers EMS training as part of the curriculum.
For the last two-and-a-half months of a school year, Geiswite explained, "I was involved with the work they have to do in my criminal justice classroom, while doing the work for the EMT program at the same time.
It is a very difficult program to go through to get nationally certified EMS, pass the testing and to keep up with their school work, Geiswit said. "We see our EMS program as a pretty good option for criminal justice students. I am involved in multiple different facets of public safety in Union County, so I try to bring all of that public safety experience to our students.
There are multiple training opportunities after the student receives their initial EMS certification after graduation, Geiswite said. "Students can take an advanced EMT course. There are levels where they can start stepping their way up, all the way to paramedic if they choose to take that route.
Geiswite described Mast as a "great student, extremely outgoing. She always looking to do the extra, even when we weren't asking her to do that. I've been in public safety for more than 15 years and when you find somebody who has that drive, that is usually the sort of person that is successful in public safety. It is one of the things I look for in students as we try to find people who are a good fit for our EMT program."
Upon graduation this year, Mast entered a relatively new EMT program at Evangelical Community Hospital, where, for the last three weeks, post graduation, she has been in the field as an EMT trainee.
Evangelical's EMT Training Program started in 2022.
"Two classes of students have gone through the training program," said hospital spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach, on Wednesday. From the two classes, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) has hired seven EMT trainees. Mast was in the second of the two classes. The program is in conjunction with Penn College.
Those in the class are employees of Evangelical Hospital while they are taking the course. At the end of the Evangelical program and receive their certification, they work for Evangelical as an EMT. The program includes in-classroom work and on-the-job training.
Mast's future plans include becoming an EMT or perhaps a medic, she said.
Mast began the Evangelical program in February.
"I stopped going to SUN Tech and went to EMT classes full time," Mast said. On Fridays, she would be back at SUN Tech doing her classwork, which included anatomy and other basic life support training, such as CPR, falls and basic trauma.
The first few weeks was a deep dive into anatomy, Mast said, "how the body works, physiology. By week four or five we started learning treatments and then putting it all together.
Now that she is in the field, working full-time 12-hour shifts, Mast said the job "has definitely lived up to my expectations. But I'm definitely still learning. Doing the work in the field has also confirmed that she made the right decision in choosing this profession.
In the Evangelical EMT Training Program agreement with SUN Tech, if an individual is a SUN Tech student, ERRMS pays for the tuition and program costs. Upon completion of the program and receiving EMT certification they can apply for a job with ERMMS.
Through a collaborative effort with Penn College, this program offers a pathway for individuals to become Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). ERMMS is a regional EMS system in parts of Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties operating or staffing six Mobile Intensive Care Units (MICUs), four Basic Life Support Ambulances, one Medic Unit, and one Wheelchair Van.
The combined services respond to over 13,000 calls each year.
— Classes are held at ERMMS Education Center at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monday – Thursday, 8 a..m–5 p.m. for the duration of a 10-week program.