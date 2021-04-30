NEW BERLIN — SUN Tech welding student, Sam Spencer, took first place honors in welding at the PA SkillsUSA Competition.
All contests this year were held virtually with the help of business and industry partners. The philosophy of the state contests are to reward students for excellence, to involve business and industry directly in evaluating student performance as it relates to employer needs, and to select the candidate that will best represent the state of Pennsylvania at the National level.
Spencer competed against seven other competitors from across the state of Pennsylvania. He received prizes from Miller Electric and will compete in the national SkillsUSA Championships in June.
Other SUN Tech students competing in virtual contests were welding students Devin Romig, Jared Womer and Luke Berkoski in welding fabrication and Katelyn Germini in advertising design.