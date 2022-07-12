The Daily Item
NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute, in New Berlin, held its annual Career Exploration Summer Camp, June 13-16.
Students entering grades 7-9 had the opportunity to attend a camp of their choice, which included welding, woodworking, carpentry, collision, criminal justice, culinary arts, cosmetology, masonry and HVAC/plumbing.
Throughout the camp, students enrolled in the manufacturing and construction trade camps created projects such as a tool bench, model cars, wooden stools, and copper plumbing connections. The collision repair campers built and painted a model car, while the service campers gained experience with a variety of cooking techniques, investigating crime scenes, and styling and coloring hair.
Students also had the opportunity to meet with individuals who work in the trade. Wood design welcomed Stephanie Phillips-Taggart from Keystone Wood Products, who shared her knowledge with the students and assisted them on their wooden stools.
The carpentry students were assisted by Preston Ross, of T-Ross Brothers Construction and a member of the SUN Tech Foundation who assisted in the construction of their tool benches.
In addition, criminal justice students had the opportunity to meet Deputy Heiser and K9 Edy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and watch Edy perform search tasks. On the final day of camp, campers of the masonry program constructed police memorial stones out of cement molds in memory of the late Chief Tony Jordan, Middleburg Police Department, and presented them to Officers Bailey and Shaffer of the department along with Jordan’s fiance, Michelle Keister.