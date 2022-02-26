SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial celebration, Sunbury Masonic Lodge 22 F&AM are forming the Sunbury Brothers of the Brush chapter as part of celebrating the city’s 250th-year event.
Brothers of the Brush is a historic bonding experience wherein participants go without shaving for a period of time, to relive the customs and hardships of their forefathers, according to Masonic Lodge member Peter Spadotto.
“Since this has traditionally been a community event, we would like to invite Sunbury social clubs, organizations, businesses, and families to organize teams within the chapter, to join us in competition and celebration,” Spadotto said.
“Participation typically coincides with major community anniversaries, and in fact, Brothers of the Brush was an aspect of participation in Sunbury’s Bicentennial celebration in 1972.”
The event will feature participants competing against each other in skill and participation events, as well as being judged on their facial hair in multiple categories, to receive prizes, trophies, and community bragging rights,” Spadotto said.
Specifics surrounding events and prizes are still being determined at this time, however, as is tradition, registrants will receive a button as part of their $5 registration fee, to show their participation in Sunbury Brothers of the Brush, Spadotto said.
“In addition, those who cannot wear or grow facial hair for whatever reason can register for a “Shaving Permit” button, to show their solidarity and still participate in all the fun,” he said.
City Councilman John Barnhart, who serves on the celebration committee, said he is also excited for the event.
“This will be another fun experience for those wishing to participate,” he said. “We are still planning it out but we wanted to get the word out for anyone who wishes to participate.”
To learn more about the Sunbury Brothers of the Brush experience can contact Peter Spadotto at pspadotto@gmail.com