SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are saying the budget is in good shape and there will be no issues heading into the second part of the year as long as each department watches its spending.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Kurt Karlovich asked City Treasurer Kevin Troup what the status of the budget was after Troup sent an email to council last week telling them to keep an eye on spending.
Troup admitted he sent the email to council and wanted it to be a warning to the board to spend wisely.
“That’s my job,” he said. “I have to complain about any spending.”
Troup said the city spent $289,000 above and beyond payroll for July, but that was because of one-time payments for insurances, he said.
The city operates on a $4.4 million budget.
The $289,000 spent in July did not include the near $160,000 a month in employee salaries.
Councilman Chris Reis said he was surprised by the email and had called for a meeting to discuss the finances.
The meeting to discuss the budget was set for Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. inside council chambers but Karlovich said he was not thrilled with the time selection, as it is out of the normal times that may allow for the public to attend, including Karlovich.
“The public positions we are elected to are more important than any one person individually,” Karlovich said. “Since I have been in office I have had to request around 150 hours of vacation or comp time from my regular employment in order to ensure that I am fulfilling my responsibilities for the residents of the city. I have missed multiple family functions due to my responsibilities to this city. I will be in attendance for the Aug. 2 budget meeting."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said certain months of the year, expenses would be higher, and that the Aug. 2 meeting was the only time a majority was able to meet.
"The public deserves to know this information and should know this information, but, they need to be provided all the information,” Backer said. "I, as city administrator, work closely with our city treasurer and discuss finances regularly with him. The treasurer does a great job of ensuring city departments keep spending in check, so I have no doubt that we are in better financial status than we were four years ago as a city, thanks to those efforts and the efforts of council.”
Councilman Josh Brosious said he discussed the finances with Troup.
“The city is financially stable and on track for its budget,” he said. "Council has worked hard to stay financially responsible to the citizens of Sunbury and we have. “Kevin (Troup), City Controller Jerome Alex and council watch every single taxpayer dollar and makes sure that they are spending wisely.”