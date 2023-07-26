SUNBURY — Christmas may be five months away, but on Saturday downtown Sunbury will be a winter wonderland when the Sunbury Litefest Committee presents "Christmas in July."
“The Litefest volunteers look forward to this event each year. We appreciate the support from all those who attend and the local businesses who participate and sponsor the event," said co-chair Victoria Rosancrans.
All proceeds from the event is used to purchase holiday decorations for the city, and Santa House maintenance, Rosancrans said.
Rosancrans said funds raised at the yearly, ugly sweater party, free ice skating, sensory Santa, ornament decorating and Santa paws, through the year also help fund the events.
"This is the third year for the event," Rosancrans said. Bigfoot Country will be live from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with mascot, "Yeti" making an appearance.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 11 a.m. to Cameron Park where the event will be held.
Co-chair Kristine Rosancrans said the Moyer Institute of Dance will perform at noon, there will be music by Galactica Sounds all day, as well as various local businesses, non-profits, food vendors, wineries, artisans and crafters hosting stands.
There will be a dunk tank sponsored by Chris Reis State Farm.
"Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare will be in the dunk tank at 10:30 a.m." Kristine Rosancrans said.
There will be a Christmas Gift Raffle and 50/50 Raffle with all proceeds to benefit Litefest.
On July 25, Santa, played by Victoria Rosancrans, arrived at the Oppenheimer Playground on Second Street, to deliver 50 gifts to children. Cookies were provided by Mama G’s Bakery and Chestnut St. Deli, officials said.