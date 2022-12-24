SUNBURY — Sunbury Council and Mayor Josh Brosious will meet in a special meeting on Wednesday in order to officially create the position of grant writer/economic developer.
Brosious said city officials agreed to meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in order to officially create the position, that will be paid just more than $63,000.
Brosious argued with council the past few months to eliminate the city administrator position, citing differences in opinion with current City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Brosious and Backer have since resolved those issues with the position, and council agreed to eliminate the position and create the grant writer/economic developer spot.
Backer, who is expected to take over the new position, has defended the city administrator job and has said he has brought millions of grant dollars to the city.
An internal investigation spurred by claims of signing documents without authorization also revealed no wrongdoing by Backer, according to solicitor Joel Wiest.
Wiest released a statement on behalf of the city following the claims made by Brosious.
Wiest then said comments made by Brosious in previous weeks about Backer not doing his job in getting grants and only receiving hand-picked grants by the state legislators, were not intended to imply anything.
Wiest said Brosious or Backer agreed to not discuss the issue anymore.
“I have made clear to all involved that further comment on these issues is not in keeping with the best legal interest of the City of Sunbury, and I, therefore, have respectfully suggested that these issues be put to rest,” Wiest said in a statement weeks ago.
Brosious said he will be at the Dec. 28 meeting and will make sure the new job title and description are clear.
“This special meeting will be to vote on the job description and it will take effect on Jan. 1,” Brosious said. “The job description was created by Councilman Jim Eister and Councilwoman Lisa Martina. The position will also be overseen by Councilwoman Martina to make sure all the job duties are being followed.”