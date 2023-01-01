SUNBURY — Hundreds of people enjoyed their New Year’s Eve ice skating while volunteers, Sunbury employees and even city officials continued to prepare the events of the day for the return of the downtown New Year’s Eve Celebration.
Two 25-foot television screens were placed downtown and live feeds of college football and Times Square in New York City played while Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and several city employees and volunteers made the final preparations for the big event.
“Everyone has worked hard to get this together and the set up was a success,” Brosious said. “Everything came together and it could not have happened without the sponsors and volunteers stepping up to help. A huge thank you to everyone.”
The return of the celebration came after Brosious picked up where former Mayor Kurt Karlovich left off.
Karlovich, who remains active on the committee, brought back the celebration in 2018, after a two-year hiatus because of lack of funds in 2016 and then a bitter cold front in 2017.
The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
Karlovich was meeting with people and giving out skating tickets at the Sunbury Ice Rink Saturday while hundreds of people stood in line and waited at their chance to hit the ice.
“This is wonderful,” Karlovich said. “It’s great to see so many people come out from the community and I am happy to be here and a part of this.”
The theme for the celebration was “A Winter Wine and Brew Fest.”
Brosious said thanked the several wineries and breweries lined up downtown. Pineknotter and Three Beards Brewery along with the Moose Lodge, as well as Spyglass, Iron Vines, Whispering Oakes and Davino Wineries will have stands set up, he said.