SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Department is moving forward in its effort to consolidate all six fire departments in the city.
Those efforts began years ago and fizzled out, but then in the summer of 2021, the idea was revisited after some chiefs said bringing all six companies together under one roof just makes sense.
Sunbury City Council asked for a report from the state Department of Community and Economic Development on whether it is feasible for the city to consolidate.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Josh Brosious said the city is moving forward with consolidation and that he hopes to see it complete by the end of 2023.
Councilman John Barnhart said he wanted to see a report from the fire departments by September of 2023 and that the move is a good one for the city.
Brosious agreed.
"I am happy that consolidation is in the process and moving along quickly,” he said.
"This has been in the works for a long time but happy to see the progress the fire departments have made to make the department better for Sunbury and surrounding areas. Overall this will help our fire department to be more cost efficient and will help with manpower having one location for all apparatus to be stored,” Brosious said.
Council approved a Strategic Management Planning Program audit and five-year plan, by Management Partners, of Ohio, in 2021 and the initial report was provided by Wayne Chapman, of Management Partners.
He recommended the city’s fire department submit a developed plan.
Currently, the city gives $10,000 a year to each of the six volunteer fire departments — Friendship Hose, Sunbury No. 1, Rescue Hose, Americus Hose, East End Hose and Good Will Hose, according to Backer.
Sunbury Fire Department Treasurer Dan Saxton told council members Monday the process was moving forward.
Saxton said the department is working on the new bylaws and said even though there is a long way to go, "we feel we are making progress."