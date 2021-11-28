SUNBURY — The Sunbury Ice Rink continues to attract people from the Valley and beyond and has started off the season with some record numbers, according to city officials.
The rink, owned and operated by the city of Sunbury, has undergone some upgrades during 2020 and the COVID-19 outbreak, opened its doors about a month ago with hockey leagues and the skating enthusiasts ready to step onto the ice, Councilman and mayor-elect Josh Brosious said.
“We are seeing so many people coming out to enjoy the complex,” he said.
“I want to continue to see even more people visit and check out what we have to offer.”
Brosious said although he is seeing an increase in skaters, he wants to draw more people.
“We still feel like people don’t know about us,” he said. “I want to change that and make this a top destination spot in Pennsylvania.”
The Sunbury Ice Rink suffered some financial losses last year because of COVID-19.
Councilman Jim Eister, who oversees city parks and recreation, said he is looking forward to a rebound this year.
“We are seeing the people who didn’t get the chance last year to come out are taking full advantage of the rink now,” he said. “We are grateful and proud of what we are doing here and we all want to show it off.”
A $65,000 facility upgrade was completed at the rink, a project that included the addition of two 20x12-foot youth hockey locker rooms and installation of LED lighting, which will save the city nearly 70 percent on lighting costs, Eister said.
The construction also came at a cost of zero dollars to city taxpayers because private donations funded both improvement projects.
The rink is also used by various hockey leagues and serves as a home practice facility for the Susquehanna Stampede and Susquehanna and Bucknell university hockey teams.
The official size of a hockey rink is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide, which is the regulation hockey rink size, Eister said.
The rink, built in 1960, also acquired an ice skate sharpening machine that employees will be able to use to keep skates up to par.
“I love to come and skate,” 11-year-old Mason Donaldson, of Muncy, said while skating during a recent open skate. “My mom told me we were going to come here and check this place out and I am glad we did.”
Donaldson was joined by three friends. One of them, Kristan Robinson, 12, of Muncy, agreed with her friend.
“I like the fireplace inside the lobby,” she said. “If you get cold you can go out and sit by the fire to warm up.”
Peter Christian, 15, of Ashland, said he and his friends love to come to skate at the Sunbury rink.
“I’m not very good but it is so much fun,” he said. “I also ask my parents if they can take us and they usually say yes.”
Brosious said when he is sworn in in January he will be an advocate for the recreation throughout the city.
“I love stopping in and just talking with people about what they like about the rink,” he said.
“I am going to make an effort to continue to promote the rink and other recreational spots we have in the city through my term.”
The rink is open for public skating Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., until 9 p.m. On Sundays, the rink is open from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.