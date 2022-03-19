SUNBURY — Fighting blight, like controlling weeds in a garden, is a battle that never ends.
Sunbury officials and the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority have made dealing with nuisance properties a priority since then-Mayor David Persing revived the authority in 2012.
Progress has been steady over the past 10 years — more than 120 homes that had been added to the city's nuisance list have been rehabilitated and then removed from the list.
And yet, a record number of 64 properties are now on the list, according to the redevelopment authority website.
The reason, officials say, stems, at least in part, from stepped-up efforts by the city code department to identify problems. Redevelopment Authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula said the code department is more active now than it has ever been.
"We are all working so closely and we are getting full cooperation from all parties," she said. “These properties are in various stages of being addressed by the code office, property owners, city and redevelopment authority."
Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, said his department and the authority are working hand-in-hand.
"We are out pounding the streets and trying to make Sunbury safer," he said. "We have been in many houses in the last year that we never had access to before."
Of the properties that have been rehabilitated over the past decade, at least 50 vacant, abandoned and blighted properties were acquired and sold through the eminent domain process, Apfelbaum Kula said.
She said the authority has not ruled out reaching out for grants for any commercial property that they may take over. "We could bring this to the table based on future needs," she said.
One property, 613 Catawissa Ave., was previously taken over by the authority and later sold at public auction for $21,000, Apfelbaum Kula said.
Money raised from sales goes back to the redevelopment authority to start working on the next home, she said.
Apfelbaum Kula appears at City Council meetings on a regular basis and updates the board and Mayor Josh Brosious on what exactly the authority has been up to.
"It is important for us to see what is going on and how many homes are being rehabilitated," he said.
System in place
In the Valley's only other city, Shamokin, blighted properties are on the rise, Mayor Richard Ulrich said.
There are nearly 4,000 homes in the city and 400 of them are blighted, he said.
“We are looking at a plan and trying to revamp our code office,” he said. “The number of blighted properties we have is very concerning and we — myself and council — are going to be working on a plan to get some things in place so we can start to flight this.”
Ulrich said he is going to be speaking to other Valley leaders for advice and various plans he would be able to present to council.
Much of the Sunbury authority's success can be attributed to a systematic approach, Apfelbaum Kula said.
Once a home is named to the list, the property owners and the code department begin to work together to find a resolution, which last year, happened for four homes in the city, she said.
The authority is a separate entity from Sunbury, existing under the PA Urban Development Law. It has its own budget, funds and grant review process. It does not receive funding from Sunbury and no taxpayer monies are used for efforts to tackle blight. Apfelbaum-Kula said the authority has not had to apply for any grants from the Pennsylvania Blight Remediation Program, which can land up to $25,000 for projects to develop blight plans.
Or up to $300,000 for remediation projects to demolish and clear blighted properties, acquire properties to demolish or rehabilitate them, rehabilitation or reconstruction of blight properties, and administrative costs.
She said the authority has not had to demo any properties in several years so they have been lucky to use the flow of money from public sales to "keep the wheel spinning," she said. "The money goes back to the general pot and the money is used for the next project. This has been a really self-sustaining thing for a long time."
The first step in taking over property is to present it to City Council, as a declared public nuisance pursuant to the Third Class City Code and PA Eminent Domain Code. This step puts the property owner, any lienholders, and the public on notice that a property has been identified as a blight threat, according to the code.
After a property is declared a public nuisance property, the property owner has 30 days to fix the code violations or to establish a game plan with the Sunbury Code Enforcement Office, according to the code.
If the property owner fails to abate the code issues causing the public nuisance, then the property will be recommended to the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority to continue in the Blighted Property Program, according to the code.
That’s when the city can take control of a home or put it up for public auction, according to the code.
Out of the 64 total properties listed on the public nuisance list — properties are listed by tax parcel not address — 24 are vacant residential properties and about a third are actively working with the code department and have a rehab plan in place, Apfelbaum Kula said.
Four are vacant commercial properties, 18 are occupied residential properties, and about a third of those are actively working with the code department and have a rehab plan in place, she said.
Three are occupied commercial properties (city projects only) and two of them are actively working with the city code department and have a rehab plan in place, Apfelbaum Kula said.
Eight are in various stages of the eminent domain process and seven are in that category but also sold to new owners who have one year to complete their redevelopment plan. Completion of the plan and approval by the code department is needed to be removed from the nuisance property list, she said.
Four properties have moved on to the next step of blight determination, three vacant residential and one vacant commercial, she said. Only vacant or abandoned properties are pursued for acquisition and blight remediation through the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority.
Code department
Wojciechowski said the department works to be creative in its methods, and most often homeowners are receptive.
"Through creativity and their compliance a lot of changes are being made," he said.
Wojciechowski said he is not surprised to see the higher amount of homes on the list.
"Because of our determinations they are being put on the list but I will say most are getting rehabbed in some way and we then will take them off."
Seven houses went on the list last year and were sold at a public auction and all are now compliant, he said.
"Every single one has been turned and made beautiful," he said. "I want to see that happen because that is the goal. I wish there were more sales."
He said he and the four other code officers work with new owners. "We take the new owners and walk them through what needs to be done," he said.
Wojciechowski said 90-percent of property owners on the current list are being compliant.
"There are owners who are actively trying," he said. "No one wants to spend the money on fines, so they would rather spend the money on fixing their homes."
The code department has seasoned veterans working, including Mike Rhoads, who has been with the department for 15 years and was recently named Deputy Public Safety Supervisor.
Rhoads said he is excited about the future of the department and the city's blighted issues.
"Morale in the department is up and it is a complete change here," he said. "We are in houses we have never been in and we are working with the owners."
Clock ticking
Owners have options once their property has been deemed a nuisance by the city.
They can challenge the declaration within 30 days, according to the ordinance.
Apfelbaum Kula said the list usually ranges from 35 to 40 houses on it but the increase to 64 is because the process of listing the homes has changed.
"We actually renewed the list and we are identifying them by tax parcel, which means double properties are now being listed as two properties instead of one," she said.
Apfelbaum Kula said she is also thankful for the code office working with the authority on every level.
"The code office is out doing inspections checking on the current homes on the list and keeping them on track with a plan," she said. "We are now also getting to the ones that are not being spoken for so it's a matter of rehab, not demolition. We want these to turn around to developers and then everybody wins and there is not an empty hole on the block or an eyesore.
"It's a positive not a negative."
Apfelbaum Kula said each city council meeting she updates the board on houses that have been added or removed from the list.
"On the current list, about one-third of the properties are being acquired by eminent domain or were recently acquired and sold to new property owners.”
Apfelbaum Kula said the properties will remain on the list until issues are addressed.
“A second one-third are cases where the property owners are actively working with the code office to address the issues,” she said. “These properties won’t be removed until mitigation of the code issues is complete. The final one-third are properties that are being watched carefully to determine if the next steps of eminent domain are appropriate.”
Whether a property is removed from the list because the property owner addressed the issues or after acquisition by eminent domain acquisition and public sale, these steps help address and remove blight in the city.
“It is a revolving process of adding and removing properties to utilize the public nuisance status as a tool of the blight removal program,” Apfelbaum Kula said.
City officials praise work
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said he is proud of the work the code department and redevelopment authority continue to do in the city.
"They are out working hard every day," he said. "I am very impressed with what the small department is doing for our city."
Barnhart recently asked council and Brosious to spend some of the American Rescue Fund money on new radios and bulletproof vests for the code department.
Barnhart said a recent issue came up when a code officer was in a home and a person appeared out of nowhere.
Barnhart said he wants his department employees to be safe at all times and the addition of new radios and vests is a step in the right direction.
"You just never know," he said. "I want our department to always be safe. The work they are out doing is for the benefit of this whole city. They are making sure neighborhoods are getting cleaned up."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said there is still more work to be done in the city.
“On both the residential and commercial side in dealing with blighted properties within Sunbury,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with the code office and Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Childs, on tackling the commercial property issues we have within the city very soon.” I have received numerous questions regarding commercial buildings since I came on board and I want to ensure the citizens that when it comes to the dilapidated commercial properties within Sunbury, the property owners will be held accountable in accordance with the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code.”
Brosious said he is also thrilled to see the groups working together.
"I think everyone wants to clean up the blight," he said. "No one wants a rundown home in their neighborhood."