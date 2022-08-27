SUNBURY — Sunbury officials continue to discuss the possibility of residents getting emergency notifications through text messaging and the revival of the city siren according to Councilman John Barnhart.
Barnhart recently said he wanted to pick up where council left off last year when discussions began after residents complained about parking issues during snowstorms or street sweeping days.
That prompted then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich to begin the process of looking into an emergency alert system for residents.
Current Mayor Josh Brosious said he is continuing the efforts to move the city forward and getting prices on a system to put in place.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said council is now exploring its options.
"The city is currently looking into updating our Emergency Operations Plan and our notification capabilities to citizens in the event of an emergency," he said.
"We are in contact with a local entity that currently utilizes an emergency contact notification system to see if there is a way to “piggy back” off their system or if their system would work for us. We are also assessing our emergency alerting capability via siren."
The city used to have a siren go off in case of emergencies. It has been several years since the siren was in use, Backer said.
"It has been quite some time since the city has had a working siren and systems have changed," he said.
"We are inspecting our former siren and its ability to be converted to current standards. Both these conversations pertaining to an emergency contact notification system and emergency siren will help guide us in the appropriate direction to ascertain the costs associated with these upgrades and eventually locate funding."
A text alert system for residents is still on the table, city officials said.
Brosious said he believes the text message system will be of value for residents but said council is checking the costs.
"The message system is a vital communication system we need to have in Sunbury," Brosious said.
"We need to be able to let our residents be aware of emergencies occuring in the city and important announcements of information."