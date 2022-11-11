SUNBURY — City Councilman John Barnhart, code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski and solictor Joel Wiest are working together to pass an ordinance that will force inactive satellite dishes to be removed from front roofs in the city.
Barnhart said the three have been working together for the past few weeks and Barnhart will present the ordinance for discussion at Monday's City Council meeting.
"This ordinance is just another step to improve the aesthetics of Sunbury," Barnhart said. "It is vital that we do this to keep our city moving in a positive direction."
Barnhart said the city has received complaints about the dishes being on roofs and are an eye sore to residents.
"If you have a satellite dish and it is not being used we want people to remove them," he said.
"If you are not sure, call the code office, and we will help you have it removed. To any new customers that need a satellite dish, we are asking that you put it it on the back roof or on a pole in the backyard. These locations will work. It is up to every resident of Sunbury to keep our city looking good."
If the dish is already in place and is active, it can remain in place, according to officials.
Wojciechowski said he was in favor of the ordinance because it's part of cleaning up Sunbury together.
"Cleaning up Sunbury little by little and keeping the citizens of Sunbury safe is our mission," he said. "I have met so many citizens who've asked for the unused satellites to be gone. This upcoming ordinance will make it possible. I thank Councilman Barnhart for being proactive. His leadership and direction have made this job so enjoyable. It's great to know when I have a problem I have such a strong leader backing me up."
Council meets Monday at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.