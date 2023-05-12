DANVILLE — A 44-year old Sunbury man was identified via video surveillance entering the garage of a home on Frosty Valley Road, in Valley Township. He was subsequently charged with a felony, criminal trespassing, entering a structure.
According to police papers, Justin William Dorman, of 1065 Mt. Pleasant Road, Sunbury, entered the garage of the residence and was identified wearing orange shoes, black hat, and black clothing. The homeowner had contacted the police with a description of a man entering his garage.
Dorman admitted to police that he had entered the garage and said he was just looking for a ride.
— Rick Dandes