SUNBURY — Sunbury officials and residents are taking a collective and collaborative approach to push the city forward.
Last week city officials met with Neal Fogle of the Penn State Extension, a group that offers courses on various topics, including community growth.
Fogle spoke to council members, Mayor Josh Brosious and several people from the community — including former Mayor David Persing — about how to better the city.
"We want to see the city grow and these types of courses can guide that in the right direction," Fogle said.
City Clerk Jolinn Barner set up the community meeting to get input from citizens on what they would like to see done in Sunbury.
Fogle had community members break off into groups with their elected officials to discuss various aspects of the city in which people care about and want to see improved.
Diversity was a big discussion as well as the Shikellamy School District and the downtown area.
"It was very important for the city and residents to start thinking about what they all truly want for the future of Sunbury," Barner said. "It opened doors and avenues for the council and mayor to utilize."
Barner said visually seeing statistics was a huge factor.
"Giving people the visual tool to put in place was important," she said.
City Councilman Jim Eister said he found the session informative and inspiring.
"We all want a better city and we are all working toward that," he said. "These types of meetings are positive for all of us."
Persing said he found the session to be informative.
"We all know there are things we need to improve on," he said. "This meeting gave us ideas to think about."
Some of those ideas were attracting new business, helping maintain the already established businesses and working with the school district.
"A lot of people before they move somewhere look at the school district," Fogle said.
Brosious said he was impressed with the number of people who attended and plans on hosting more sessions in the future.
"We want to be able to do things that become reality," he said.
"There are many things we can do know and work toward others in the future."
The session was free of charge from the Penns State Extenstion, but Barner said if the city decides to enter a program it would come with a fee.
"We are looking at everything right now," she said.