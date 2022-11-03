SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department building continues to get upgrades as the 5,900 square foot building will never go dark thanks to a 37,000-pound generator.
The Jesse C. Woodring III Memorial Building, at 337 Arch St., opened earlier this year after the city purchased the property in 2021 and the final piece to the less than year-long construction project came Tuesday when the generator was put in place out back of the building.
The building was completely gutted and got a complete overhaul and had cameras and high-speed internet installed. The facility houses offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
Councilman Jim Eister said the new generator, which had to be installed by crane, will ensure the department will never go dark during any kind of weather event.
Eister said the police department will be able to function and its computers, lights and police equipment will be able to be used without interruption in case of any kind of emergency situation.
“This is something they need at the building,” he said. “It is important we are able to keep them up and running no matter what kind of situation that may come up.”
The generator was put in place by Aurand’s Towing, of Sunbury.
Eister said Aurand’s Towing, donated their services to the city in order to help the police department.
“We all want to thank Aurand’s Towing for this donation of services,” he said. “This shows what kind of community we have where we get businesses that always are willing to help us out.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the generator was needed and now the department will be able to function through any elements.
The project itself cost about $829,000 and through grants and Hare speaking with various businesses, the city was able to secure most of the $125,000 in extra costs to furnish the structure, officials said.