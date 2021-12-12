A Sunbury resident temporarily living in South Africa has amassed a small following on TikTok, bringing millions of views to his videos.
Peterson Toscano, who relocated to Pretoria, South Africa, in January, said he has shared his experiences and cultural encounters on the video social media platform. His humorous stories and American take on things, along with his reviews of South African foods, have been a big hit. He now has nearly 55,000 followers with daily videos getting thousands of views and hundreds of comments.
“I am amazed at how engaging TikTok followers can be,” said Toscano, a performance artist and Bible scholar. “They share recipes, recommendations, and helpful tips. We have even had meetup events where we shared meals and swapped stories.”
His most popular video, “Tips for Americans Coming to South Africa,” has more than one million views.
Toscano, who has been living in Sunbury with his husband Glen Retief since 2010, is known for his film “Transfigurations — Transgressing Gender in the Bible” and one-man presentations at universities, churches and comedy venues around the Valley and the world. In 2018, he toured in the United Kingdom, performing two comedy shows about climate change and an LGBTQ-Friendly Bible Hour.
Toscano and Retief are living in South Africa for 18 months after Retief received a Fulbright Fellowship from the U.S. State Department to start a creative writing program in Mamelodi Township outside of Pretoria. Toscano also serves as photographer for Retief’s articles he writes for The Daily Maverick, a South African online newspaper. In between working remotely on radio production and online programs for organizations in the U.S, Toscano takes breaks two or three times a day to create the one to three-minute TikTok videos.
Toscano explained he gets help with some of the South African languages and cultural references from his husband and his in-laws.
“Since Glen was born and raised in South Africa, he can give me insider information about cultural norms, slang words, and foods that are distinctly South African,” said Toscano. “I then add my own American twist and give an outsider’s perspective.”
His followers also enjoy learning about the US, especially stories about the Susquehanna Valley. Toscano said.
“They are fascinated by so many things we take for granted from shoo-fly pie to our inflatable dam,” he said, referring to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam across the Susquehanna River between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam.
In a country that has experienced its share of political and social challenges over the past decade, and especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toscano said his followers regularly comment about how much they appreciate someone pointing out all of the “good, beautiful, tasty, and funny things in the country.”
In October Toscano appeared on Jacaranda FM radio, one of South Africa’s most popular radio stations, and was given a variety of foods to try live on-air.
“They gave him all the most exotic foods for visitors to eat,” Retief said. “Stewed pigs feet, boiled cow hooves, and sheep’s head. But he was a trooper and tried them all.”
Business owners have also been reaching out to Toscano for endorsements or to hire him to advertise for them on TikTok, but Toscano said he is satisfied with creating content for the enjoyment of it.
“I am having too much fun to turn this into a business,” Toscano said. “I just want to keep learning and being silly and connecting with people. and really, we all need a good laugh these days.”
Toscano and Retief will return to the Susquehanna Valley in July 2022.
Find Toscano on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@petersontoscano.