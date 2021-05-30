SUNBURY — A vertebrate paleontologist from Sunbury wrote a book intended to be a reminder to society that living a good and compassionate life on earth has consequences, not only for the health of humanity, but also beyond the physical realm of existence.
Barry James, co-owner of Prehistoric Journeys, self-published through Xlibris the 76-page book called “Love and Unity Now and Beyond according to Religion and Science.” James, who worries about the future for society’s children and grandchildren, said the message is told through “gently melded religious beliefs and uncomplicated scientific aspects, including atoms, supernovas and UFOs.
“I felt dismayed on a daily basis by incidents indicating a lack of simple human decency,” said James, who describes himself as a citizen rights and animal rights activist. “And, I was also moved by the kindness, strength and the gatherings of so many Americans, especially the youth, during crises events over the past few years. This compelled me to support all the positive and rightful efforts by writing the book.”
James said he was brought up in a religious family and has studied various spiritual disciplines in addition to his 35-year professional scientific career, in partnership with his wife April, preparing and display-mounting real dinosaur skeletons for museums around the world.
In addressing his religious, advocacy and scientific backgrounds, James said he offers “a broad-based, yet easily understood reminder on the need to respect all others, do simple good deeds and focus on the nurturing of our children to ensure their right to a life of harmony and productivity.”
The book is a “reminder that our behavior on earth will have an effect on our journey to the beyond,” said James. “While all that is going on around us and incidents of hostility via social media and our streets, many have forgotten the words of God and teachings of Jesus.”
The nation and Democracy are at stake, said James.
“Hopefully this book will inspire us to remember the most important goal is the future for our children,” he said. “Please read and pass the message forward. With 90-percent of the population believing in God, we Americans should all be inspired and teamed up in our quest for love, unity and peace, now and forever.”
April James, Barry’s wife, helped him edit the final version of the book. She also wrote the overview.
“I’m very proud of him,” said April James. “It’s a relevant message. He did a great job at melding his religious background with easy to understand scientific concepts. He makes it so palpable.”
James did a “very, very good job at putting all the points together,” she said. “It’s about humanity and being decent to each other and respecting each other.”
Catherine Rhodes, their daughter, said there is no doubt the book has a positive message, a call for unity and common-sense solutions.
“If everyone could see that we are all just one and do one thing to be more loving, kind and respectful for each other, this world would be truly united,” said Rhodes.
Barry and April James and their team have worked on more than 155 dinosaurs and extinct mammal skeletons on their property outside Sunbury. Their work includes Tristan the Tyrannosaurus rex, the 41-foot-long, 15-foot-tall skeleton — the replica skull is displayed at Chief Shikellamy; Apollo the Bronto diplodocus that was displayed in the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and the Sunbury National Guard Armory in 2010; and Einstein the Apatosaurus that was initially exhibited in Dubai followed by setting it up at a new museum in Monterey, Mexico, in 2007.
They said they are also working to donate a dinosaur femur bone to the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg where the fossil would be installed. It would be dedicated to the late state Rep. Merle Phillips and his successor, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, for being instrumental in the temporary display of 84-foot-long Apollo the Bronto diplodocus at the State Capitol in 2010.
“Love and Unity Now and Beyond according to Religion and Science” is available through Amazon.com/books, Xlibris.com/bookstore and Barnes&Noble.com in paperback, hardback and ebook. It’s available for $25.99 in hardback and $14.99 in paperwork. The ebook will be available for 99 cents for 60 days.
All profits go to Mostly Mutts in Sunbury, said, Barry James.