What started as a more local event dubbed River Fest has grown into a three-day celebration called the Sunbury River Festival, with food and craft vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities, a talent show, Cruise In, concert and fireworks.
Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item, was among the first organizers of the Sunbury River Festival, which coaxed River Fest into a larger, regional event.
“I was part of a group that took over ‘River Fest,’ a smaller version of what we created, Sunbury River Festival,” Scheller said. “The new committee was mostly made up of members of The Daily Item and Sunbury Broadcasting. Cheryl Delsite represented the City of Sunbury.”
Lots of meetings and long hours led to one festival after another, with the group learning from each success and setback.
“At first, the group barely knew each other, if at all,” Scheller said. “Over time, we became good friends and remain close today. We are very proud of our River Festival accomplishments, and I’m sure it is those friendships that made our event thrive for so many years.”
Scheller was the committee chair for 10 years.
Today’s festival co-chairs, Slade Shreck and Laurie Johnson, have both worked with the Sunbury River Festival for a number of years. Shreck was a tri-chair for two years with Mel Purdy, of Sunbury, and Mark Lawrence, program director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK. Shreck and Lawrence co-chaired for a number of years before Johnson took over Lawrence’s role.
This year’s festival offers about 125 food and craft vendors, Shreck said.
Perhaps more than anyone, the committee chairs understand the amount of behind-the-scenes work that goes into producing the Sunbury River Festival.
“I’m happy that it is still going strong after 30 years,” Scheller said. “It’s not easy and something that you need to work on all year long.”
Both Shreck and Johnson noted dwindling volunteerism as a challenge in recent years.
“It’s really hard to get volunteers, and it’s getting tougher and tougher,” Shreck said. He mentioned former city clerk Terry Specht, who used to handle logistics details that now fall to him and Johnson and said, “It takes a lot of people to put it all together.”
“I feel good when I volunteer. It gives me a sense of pride to help,” Johnson said. “People are so busy, they forget about life.”
Organizations like the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) and Shikellamy High School National Honor Society students volunteer regularly, Shreck said.
“At SRI (Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc.) we’re always looking for volunteers,” he said.
Scheller acknowledged there were some “frustrating moments” in his years with the Sunbury River Festival, but they seem to be outweighed by the good.
“I’ll always have fond memories of my time helping organizing it,” he said. “When I look back, it’s all good.”